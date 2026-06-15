Final Week of Peace in Every Step Global Walkathon - Launches With June 15 Livestream on Building Peace Infrastructures

We begin with a step, everyone is welcome! Representing The Peace Alliance, and the Global Alliance for Ministries and Infrastructures for Peace. Registration QR Code, Please use now.

June 15 - Father’s Day, June 21, everyone is invited to walk, reflect, and take action for peace; June 15 global livestream features peace pioneer Anne Creter

Peace is not only a hope or a slogan, it is a living practice, a civic responsibility, and a future we can intentionally design, build, and sustain. We call on people everywhere to take one more step!” — Laura Brown, The Peace Alliance

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peace in Every Step: Global Walkathon enters its final and most action-filled week from June 15 through Father’s Day, June 21, inviting individuals, families, teams, organizations, schools, faith communities, and civic leaders to turn movement into meaning and make peace visible, personal, and practical.Hosted by Pathways To Peace and The Peace Alliance, the Global Walkathon began on Mother’s Day, May 10, and now culminates during a powerful final week of walking, reflection, connection, and public action for peace. Participants can walk, run, dance, roll, pray, meditate, or gather in community — anytime, anywhere — while supporting peacebuilding, civic healing, and a culture of nonviolence.On Monday, June 15, the Walkathon will present a special global livestream, Infrastructures for Peace and Grassroots Peacebuilding, featuring internationally recognized peace advocate and pioneer Anne Creter, along with leaders and representatives from several pioneering peace initiatives. The event will explore how communities can move beyond reacting to conflict and instead build the relationships, systems, policies, and institutions that help peace take root and endure. This is creatomg infrastructures for peace.June 15 Livestream: Infrastructures for Peace and Grassroots PeacebuildingDate/Time: Monday, June 15, 2026 | 5PM PT / 7PM CT / 8PM ETHosted by: Pathways To Peace and The Peace AllianceFeatured Guest: Anne Creter, peace pioneer and nationally and internationally recognized peace advocateZoom: https://zoom.us/j/6091308836 “Peace is not only a hope or a slogan. It is a living practice, a civic responsibility, and a future we can intentionally design, build, and sustain. As this final week begins, we are calling people everywhere to take one more step — and then another — toward healing, belonging, collaboration, and peace.”The June 15 program will spotlight the growing field of peace infrastructure: the practical supports that help communities prevent violence, transform conflict, restore trust, and cultivate human flourishing. Presenters and featured initiatives include:• The Campaign for a U.S. Department of Peacebuilding: a nationwide grassroots initiative at The Peace Alliance advocating in Congress for historic cabinet-level peacebuilding leadership.• Peace Day Philly: a leading civic effort advancing community engagement and peace infrastructure throughout Philadelphia.• The New Mexico Office of Peace: a significant governmental model dedicated to fostering peace, wellbeing, and collaborative problem solving.• The River Phoenix Center for Peacebuilding: an internationally respected organization transforming conflict and strengthening community resilience.• The Ashland Culture of Peace Commission: a local/global initiative inspiring individuals, organizations, and communities to embody peace in action.• Additional peace leaders, practitioners, and advocates: working to create systems, policies, and programs that support peaceful societies.The Walkathon is designed to be simple, inclusive, and immediately actionable. People do not need to travel, purchase equipment, or attend in person. They can participate wherever they are by registering, walking or moving with intention, engaging with peace reflections and practices, and inviting others to join the final week of action.“Every step for wellness is a step for peace,” organizers shared. “In a time when so many people feel polarization, violence, isolation, and uncertainty, Peace in Every Step offers a hopeful, concrete way to reconnect with one another and affirm that peace can be practiced in daily life.”The final week concludes on Father’s Day, June 21, honoring the global family of humanity and the shared responsibility to leave future generations a more peaceful, compassionate, and connected world.How to Participate• Register as an individual or team: https://pathwaystopeace.org/peace-in-every-step-walkathon/ • Join the June 15 livestream: https://zoom.us/j/6091308836 at 5PM PT / 7PM CT / 8PM ET• Walk, run, dance, roll, or move with intention anytime, anywhere, through June 21.• Invite family, friends, colleagues, schools, faith communities, and civic groups to join the final week.• Use and share: #ThePeaceAlliance #PathwaysToPeace #PeaceInEveryStepAbout Pathways To PeacePathways To Peace is an international nonprofit dedicated to building cultures of peace through education, collaboration, and global engagement. The organization works with people and institutions across sectors to make peace a practical, visible, and participatory way of life.The Peace Alliance is a nonpartisan organization working to create a cultural shift toward peace by advancing policies and programs that prevent violence, heal conflict, and promote peacebuilding in communities and public life.About Peace in Every Step: Global WalkathonPeace in Every Step: Global Walkathon is a worldwide initiative that invites people to transform movement into mindful action for peace. From Mother’s Day through Father’s Day, participants across the globe are walking together in support of compassion, connection, wellbeing, and humanity’s collective capacity to build a peaceful future.

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