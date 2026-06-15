Vietnamese American Community Issues Urgent Appeal Following Denial from America250 Parade

Vietnamese Americans demand representation to honor 50 years of shared history, gratitude, and contributions. From refugees seeking freedom to an integral part of the American fabric—our story is the American Dream realized.

Excluded from the America250 Parade, Vietnamese Americans demand representation to honor more than 50 years of shared history, gratitude, and contributions.

Excluding the Vietnamese American community from this historic celebration sends a distressing signal and leaves a significant void in the narrative of America’s diverse heritage.” — The Organizing Committee

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives acting on behalf of Vietnamese Americans across the nation have issued an urgent request to the America250 Commission, the Parade Organizing Committee, and honorable elected officials, demanding the reconsideration of their application to participate in the upcoming America250 Parade. The apparent exclusion of the community from the nation’s 250th-anniversary celebration has sparked profound disappointment and concern.

The year 2026 represents a historic milestone intended to celebrate the ideals of liberty, diversity, and the enduring strength of the American tapestry. For the Vietnamese American community, this anniversary holds deep, profound significance. Over the past 50 years, the community has shared exactly one-fifth of the nation's 250-year journey. Since arriving as refugees in search of freedom, Vietnamese Americans have established deep roots and transformed into a successful, vibrant, and integral part of the American fabric.

Community leaders emphasize that their desire to march in the historic parade is driven by two core messages:

• Gratitude: The community wishes to publicly express its deepest appreciation to the United States—the nation that helped defend their freedom, opened its arms to shelter them, and provided a land of opportunity where families could heal, grow, and thrive.

• Contribution: Over the last half-century, Vietnamese Americans have contributed immensely to the United States. From brave servicemen and women in the U.S. Armed Forces to pioneering educators, scientists, entrepreneurs, and public servants, the community has consistently enriched the economic, cultural, and civic life of the country.

"Excluding the Vietnamese American community from this historic celebration sends a distressing signal and leaves a significant void in the narrative of America’s diverse heritage," the official appeal states. Advocates argue that even a symbolic presence in the parade is not merely a request for visibility, but rather a vital representation of the American Dream realized and a true testament to the nation's inclusivity.

The community is urgently appealing to the America250 Commission and elected representatives to intervene immediately and review its application. They are calling for direct action to ensure their history, voice, and gratitude are rightfully represented on the national stage. The community remains ready and welcomes the opportunity to discuss how their participation can best align with the parade's vision while appropriately honoring the collective history of the United States.

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