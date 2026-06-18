Bigwave Robotics to Participate in Automate 2026, the Largest Automation Exhibition in the US

Bigwave Robotics’ Booth at Automate 2026 Bigwave Robotics Homepage Booth No. 24054 at Automate 2026

Showcasing Industrial Physical AI and Multi-Robot Orchestration Capabilities in the US Market

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bigwave Robotics, an industrial Physical AI specialist, announced today its participation in Automate 2026, the largest automation trade show in the US, taking place at McCormick Place in Chicago from June 22 to 25.

Automate is the premier exhibition in the US for the latest advancements and trends across the automation lifecycle, including robotics, machine vision, industrial AI, and smart manufacturing. Attended heavily by global manufacturing giants, logistics enterprises, and solution providers, the event serves as a critical benchmark for technological trends and real-world demand in the US market.

This year’s event features the leading global robotics and automation giants showcasing their latest advancements, including industry pioneers such as FANUC, KUKA, ABB, and Universal Robots. Alongside these established leaders, Bigwave Robotics will leverage this global stage to introduce its brand, industrial Physical AI solutions, and proprietary robot orchestration platform, SOLlink, to US manufacturing and logistics enterprises.

US manufacturing and logistics facilities are experiencing a rapid surge in automation demand, driven by worsening labor shortages, a push for productivity, supply chain restructuring, and reshoring trends. However, the market faces a shortage of specialized providers capable of conducting site-specific assessments, integrating diverse robots and equipment, and managing end-to-end operations and maintenance. Bigwave Robotics views this supply-demand gap as a strategic entry point into the US market. Capitalizing on its extensive deployment experience in South Korea and SOLlink-based operational capabilities, the company aims to deliver rapid, field-proven automation solutions to local customers.

Bigwave Robotics is already actively engaged in meetings with local US clients to evaluate automation feasibility and specific implementation strategies, steadily laying the groundwork for market expansion. By participating in Automate 2026, the company intends to broaden its customer touchpoints and focus on delivering practical, actionable solutions tailored to the immediate needs of the US manufacturing and logistics sectors.

At the event, Bigwave Robotics will highlight its comprehensive, integrated operational capabilities as a core differentiator. The company will showcase field-proven automation solutions and deployment expertise backed by a robust track record accumulated across the South Korean manufacturing sector. This comprehensive approach covers every stage of the process, from initial automation consultation and engineering deployment to ongoing operation and maintenance.

The live demonstrations will feature three core highlights: Screw Fastening & Vision Inspection, Humanoid Sorting, and Unstructured Vision-Based Palletizing & Depalletizing. Through these showcases, Bigwave Robotics will target high-demand processes in modern facilities, including material handling, box recognition and stacking, assembly assistance, component transport, and finished product sorting.

All demonstrations will run seamlessly via SOLlink, the company’s proprietary multi-robot orchestration platform. SOLlink centralizes the management of diverse robots and equipment, connecting production-floor data in real time. By linking robots, equipment, processes, and data into a single, unified ecosystem, Bigwave Robotics will demonstrate integrated automation capabilities that extend far beyond individual robot performance.

The company will also introduce its "Multi-robot orchestration platform" to the US market. This lifecycle-spanning offering covers everything from initial site diagnosis and solution design to engineering deployment and operational maintenance, helping clients scale with confidence. Moving beyond simple hardware supply, Bigwave Robotics aims to establish execution-driven partnerships that seamlessly bridge consultation and real-world deployment.

Bigwave Robotics emphasizes that for successful deployment in the US market, practical field applicability and long-term operational stability are significantly more critical than hardware procurement alone. As a result, the company is positioning itself as a trusted automation partner that delivers both deployment expertise and robust operational know-how.

"Automate 2026 is the ideal stage to showcase Bigwave Robotics' world-class Physical AI technology," said Minkyo Kim, CEO of Bigwave Robotics. "By demonstrating our multi-robot orchestration capabilities—the absolute core of the next-generation robotics market—on a global scale, we intend to establish a powerful foothold and accelerate our expansion into the US market."

Following its showcase at Automate 2026, Bigwave Robotics plans to actively expand its US customer base and local partner network. The company will continue to strengthen its commercial foundation in the US market by scaling the deployment of its robot orchestration-based operational solutions.

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