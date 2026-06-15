USFK, ROK Counterparts Strengthen Alliance in Exercise Adaptive Shield AS26 TTX and SLS

SEOUL, Republic of Korea -- U.S. Forces Korea and Republic of Korea counterparts strengthened their combined defense against biological threats during the annual Exercise Adaptive Shield 2026 Tabletop Exercise (TTX) and Senior Leader Seminar (SLS), held from June 8-12 in Seongnam and at Camp Humphreys.

This combined event strengthens the Alliance’s bio-defense posture by enhancing our shared procedures, demonstrating a clear resolve to translate the lessons of the past into today’s readiness.

Set within an armistice environment, the AS26 TTX challenged participants to address the specific legal authorities and combined responsibilities required for a rapid biological incident response.

"Operating in an armistice framework forces us to think critically about our processes, from bio surveillance to information sharing," said Maj. Samuel Campbell, the lead exercise planner. "It’s not just about a military response; it’s about how our combined Alliance works with civilian agencies on both sides to protect the force and the public, which is vital for real-world bio-defense readiness."

The exercise featured a series of complex training vignettes designed to test the full spectrum of the Alliance’s surveillance and response capabilities against a variety of realistic bio-threat scenarios.

"The variety of scenarios ensures we are not preparing for a single, predictable threat," said Campbell. "By training against a range of potential biological events, we build the flexible, interoperable procedures needed to confront any contingency. This is how we ensure we are ready to 'Fight Tonight'."

The combined readiness built during this TTX and SLS strengthens the biodefense of the Korean Peninsula and reinforces a strong alliance that is critical to stability across the region.

"The U.S.-ROK Alliance is our asymmetric advantage. The integrated training you see here ensures that we remain ready, relevant, and able to deal with any evolving security challenge, together,"said Maj. Gen. Ryan, Director of Operations, Tri-Command. “Early detection and biodefense are our most credible safeguard. Exercises like Adaptive Shield SLS and TTX are how we keep our combined force ready to protect our people and defend the freedoms we share with our allies.”

The Tri-Command is the unique military structure on the Korean Peninsula, comprised of the United Nations Command (UNC), Combined Forces Command (CFC), and U.S. Forces Korea (USFK). The UNC upholds the Korean War Armistice Agreement, the bilateral CFC stands ready to defend the Republic of Korea, and USFK provides committed U.S. forces to the Alliance. Together, these commands work shoulder-to-shoulder with our Republic of Korea allies to maintain peace and stability in the region.