Moosa Rent a Car Dubai Officially Rebrands as RCD Rent a Car

The Dubai-based car rental company formerly known as Moosa Rent a Car has completed its full rebranding to RCD Rent a Car Dubai

DUBAI, إمارة دبيّ, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rent a Cheap Car LLC, widely recognized across Dubai and the UAE under its former trading name Moosa Rent a Car, has officially completed its rebranding to RCD Rent a Car Dubai . Effective immediately, all services, vehicles, bookings, and customer communications will operate exclusively under the RCD brand. The company's core team, fleet, pricing model, and service standards remain unchanged.The decision to rebrand reflects the company's growth beyond its original identity and its commitment to providing a more professional, modern, and transparent car rental experience across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ajman. RCD — short for Rent a Cheap Car Dubai — better captures the brand's core promise: quality vehicles at honest, affordable prices with zero hidden fees.What Has Changed• Brand name: Moosa Rent a Car is now officially RCD Rent a Car Dubai• Website: All traffic and bookings now operate through rentacheapcardubai.com• Visual identity: New logo, branding, and customer-facing materials updated• Social media: All platforms now active under @RCDRental across Facebook, Instagram, X, and Pinterest• Email: Customer communications now handled via info@rentacheapcardubai.comWhat Has NOT Changed• The same experienced team and management that built Moosa Rent a Car since 2013• Same office location: Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, Dubai• Same return location: Al Jaddaf, near Al Jaddaf Metro Station• Same contact numbers: +971 55 160 5858 and +971 55 248 7860• Same affordable pricing starting from AED 20/day with no hidden fees• Same free vehicle delivery across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ajman• All existing customer bookings and agreements remain fully valid under RCD"Our customers know us for reliability, honesty, and value — and that will never change. The rebranding to RCD Rent a Car is about evolving how we present ourselves, not who we are. We are proud of the trust we built under the Moosa name, and we carry that trust forward into everything RCD stands for."— RCD Rent a Car Dubai ManagementAbout the Rebrand — From Moosa to RCDMoosa Rent a Car was founded in 2013 with a simple goal: make car rental in Dubai accessible and affordable for everyone. Over more than a decade, the company earned a loyal customer base of tourists, residents, corporate clients, and long-term renters across the UAE. As the business expanded its fleet, locations, and services, the leadership team decided a unified, modern brand identity was needed to reflect that growth.RCD Rent a Car Dubai now operates a diverse fleet available for daily, weekly, and monthly rentals — including economy cars from AED 20/day, sedans, SUVs, luxury vehicles, and electric cars including the Tesla Model 3. Free delivery is available across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ajman with a guaranteed no-hidden-fee policy.Message to Existing CustomersCustomers who previously rented through Moosa Rent a Car can continue to reach the same team through the same phone numbers and WhatsApp contacts. All existing rental agreements, deposits, and renewal terms remain fully honored under the RCD brand. No action is required from existing customers — the transition is seamless.To book a vehicle or learn more about RCD Rent a Car Dubai, visit cheap car rental Dubai or contact via WhatsApp at +971 55 160 5858.About RCD Rent a Car Dubai (Formerly Moosa Rent a Car)RCD Rent a Car Dubai, formerly operating as Moosa Rent a Car, is a Dubai-based vehicle rental company established in 2013. Headquartered at Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, Dubai, RCD provides daily, weekly, and monthly car rentals across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ajman. The company offers a no-hidden-fee pricing model, free vehicle delivery, and a fleet ranging from economy cars to luxury and electric vehicles. Additional services include chauffeur hire, airport transfers, and limousine service.Media ContactRCD Rent a Car Dubai (Formerly Moosa Rent a Car)Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, Dubai, United Arab EmiratesPhone: +971 55 160 5858Email: info@rentacheapcardubai.comWebsite: https://rentacheapcardubai.com

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