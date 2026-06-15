Canola Oil Market to Reach US$ 55.0 Billion by 2033 at 4.4% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

canola oil market

Canola oil demand continues to grow as consumers seek healthier cooking oils, while expanding food processing & biofuel applications support market development.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global canola oil market is entering a period of steady expansion, supported by rising demand from food manufacturers, households, and industrial users. Industry estimates indicate the market will reach US$ 40.7 billion in 2026, with revenues projected to climb to US$ 55.0 billion by 2033. This reflects a compound annual growth rate of 4.4% during the forecast period.

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Health Benefits Drive Consumption

Canola oil continues to gain favor among consumers because of its nutritional profile. Containing one of the lowest levels of saturated fat among widely used cooking oils, it is also a source of omega3 fatty acids. Health authorities including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have recognized potential cardiovascular benefits, helping strengthen consumer confidence. Growing awareness of heart health and preventive nutrition is encouraging shoppers to replace traditional cooking oils with healthier alternatives.

Biodiesel Sector Adds Momentum

Beyond food applications, the biodiesel industry is emerging as a major growth engine for the canola oil market. Governments across several regions are increasing support for renewable fuels, creating stronger demand for vegetable oil feedstocks. Expanded canola cultivation in Canada, Australia, and the European Union is helping meet rising requirements from fuel producers, while investments in crushing and refining capacity are improving supply chain efficiency.

Product Trends

Refined canola oil remains the dominant product category, accounting for the majority of global consumption. Its neutral flavor, high smoke point, and long shelf life make it suitable for food processing, restaurant operations, and household cooking. At the same time, organic canola oil is emerging as the fastest growing segment, supported by demand for clean label and nonGMO products. Premium pricing opportunities are encouraging brands to expand certified organic offerings.

Regional Performance

North America remains the leading regional market, holding approximately 38% of global share in 2025. Canada continues to dominate production and exports, supported by extensive farming operations and processing infrastructure. The United States contributes through strong food consumption and growing renewable diesel demand. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region, led by increasing imports and health focused consumer trends in China and India. Expanding retail networks and higher disposable incomes are improving access to premium edible oils.

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Challenges Remain

Despite positive growth prospects, the market faces several challenges. Canola crop production remains vulnerable to weather disruptions, including droughts and extreme climate events. Supply constraints can tighten availability and increase price volatility, affecting both producers and downstream manufacturers. Geopolitical tensions and trade restrictions also create uncertainty for exporters and importers, particularly in markets dependent on international supply chains. Industry participants are increasingly investing in resilient sourcing strategies and diversified procurement networks to reduce risk.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Refined Canola Oil

Cold-Pressed Canola Oil

Organic Canola Oil

Hydrogenated Canola Oil

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

Non-GMO

By Packaging Type

Bottles

Cans

Pouches

Bulk Containers

By Industry

Food & Beverages

Foodservice & HoReCa

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Biofuels (Biodiesel)

Animal Feed

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

The market remains moderately consolidated, with major agribusiness companies playing central roles across cultivation, processing, refining, and distribution. Key participants include Louis Dreyfus Company, ADM, Cargill, Incorporated, Wilmar International, Richardson International, Viterra, CHS, Inc., Bunge, and Associated British Foods. Competition is increasingly centered on supply chain integration, sustainability certifications, premium product development, and investments in organic and specialty oil portfolios.

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Recent Developments

Recent industry investments highlight confidence in long term market growth. In April 2026, Cargill opened a new canola processing facility in Regina, expanding crushing capacity and strengthening market access for Canadian farmers. Earlier, Louis Dreyfus Company continued advancing its North American oilseed expansion strategy, reinforcing expectations of sustained demand despite trade uncertainties. These developments are expected to support future production growth and improve market efficiency.

Outlook

Looking ahead, the canola oil market is expected to benefit from a combination of health awareness, renewable energy policies, and expanding consumer preference for high quality edible oils. Rising demand across food service, retail, cosmetics, and industrial applications is expected to create new opportunities for producers and investors. With strong participation from established global companies and increasing innovation in premium segments, the industry appears well positioned for sustained expansion through 2033, supporting value creation worldwide.

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