DroneArt Show: Harry Potter™ enchants Los Angeles with spectacular world premiere at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium

Bonnie Wright hosted the 1,200-drone spectacle, joined by some of the evening's best-costumed fans in a memorable celebration of 25 Years of Magic

I have never seen 1,200 drones in the sky and it was something really new and special. I feel like it was a real creative expression of the series that we all know and love.” — Bonnie Wright

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legions of Harry Potter fans gathered at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium on June 13 for the world premiere of DroneArt Show: Harry Potter™, a first-of-its-kind open-air drone spectacle created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and Fever, the world’s leading tech platform for discovering culture and live entertainment as part of the Harry Potter™ 25 Years of Magic celebration.Hosted by Bonnie Wright, who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films, the one-night-only Los Angeles event transformed the iconic venue into a celebration for fans of all ages. The evening culminated in a breathtaking aerial performance featuring 1,200 illuminated drones, pyrotechnic effects, and stadium-wide lighting synchronized with unforgettable music and iconic moments from the Harry Potter film series.Fans arrived hours before showtime to enjoy themed food and beverages, browse exclusive Harry Potter merchandise, and capture memories through curated photo opportunities inspired by the films. Attendees embraced the spirit of the wizarding world by arriving in costume, with some of the best-dressed fans invited to join Bonnie Wright on the field for a special fan moment that became one of the night's most memorable highlights.Audience members wore synchronized LED wristbands representing one of the four Hogwarts houses, allowing them to become part of the show and interact with the performance. The celebration also featured Harry Potter-themed trivia contests with exclusive prizes, including tickets to Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood."I would so encourage you to go," said Wright speaking on the show. "It’s a really unique experience. I have never seen 1,200 drones in the sky and it was something really new and special. I feel like it was a real creative expression of the series that we all know and love.”"We set out to create something that feels as emotional and cinematic as the films, but experienced in a completely new way. Seeing fans connect with the show, and with each other, at the world premiere in Los Angeles was incredibly rewarding," said Sofia Altuna, Global Lead for DroneArt Show at Fever. "The energy from the audience, especially during the fan participation moments, made this a truly unforgettable celebration."Following its successful Los Angeles premiere, DroneArt Show: Harry Potter™ continues its international tour, bringing a new way to experience the magic of the Harry Potter films to audiences around the world.This is a Nova Sky Stories drone production.For more information and upcoming tour dates, visit the Fever app or website.

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