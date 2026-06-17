Judeo Christian Republican Club of Southeast Florida Announces its Launch Ahead of Midterm Elections

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Republican Party of Florida charters club bringing unity among Jewish and Christian voters

The Judeo-Christian Republican Club is a dynamic and growing force uniting faith-driven conservatives across Palm Beach County and South Florida.” — Michelle Lubin Terris, founder of JEXIT Inc.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEJune 17, 2026CONTACT: Angela CoopermanJudeo Christian Republican Club of Southeast Florida Announces its Launch Ahead of Midterm ElectionsRepublican Party of Florida charters club bringing unity among Jewish and Christian votersDELRAY BEACH, FL— June 17, 2026 — Judeo Christian Republican Club of Southeast Florida (JCRC) today announced the launch of its newly formed club ahead of the midterm elections. Its mission is to unite Jewish and Christian voters who share a commitment to faith, freedom, and civic responsibility, creating a coordinated effort to support Republican policies and elect Republican candidates. The club meets on the third Wednesday of each month at the Dr. Andre Fladell Civic Center in Delray Beach.The Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) has long championed a concerted effort among voters to defend and win seats in the state legislature and U.S. Congress. Merging shared biblical values with a love for America and the state of Florida will strengthen the Party and the outcome of future elections.“The Judeo-Christian Republican Club is a dynamic and growing force uniting faith-driven conservatives across Palm Beach County and South Florida. Through inspiring events, bold advocacy, and a passionate commitment to Judeo-Christian values, faith, family, freedom, and moral clarity, the JCRC is empowering principled leaders, defending religious liberty, fighting antisemitism, and strengthening the Republican Party at the grassroots level. It’s a must-join organization for anyone dedicated to preserving America’s founding principles,” said Michelle Lubin Terris, speaker, author, and founder of JEXIT, Inc.The JCRC is a RPOF chartered club that will strengthen the Republican base in Florida and provide an opportunity for Jewish and Christian voters to combine forces and elect the best leaders for the state of Florida.“We are excited to provide the opportunity for Jewish and Christian Republicans to gather and we believe in our right to assemble in peace. Given the concerns of our Jewish and Christian communities, we feel it is of utmost importance to provide a safe environment for our club to meet. This means we will prioritize the safety and protection of our attendees before every meeting. We are actively accepting donations to help offset this expense and we look forward to being an active and engaged club,” explained Jessica Jansen, President of the JCRC and co-host of We the Locals, a podcast that focuses on local Palm Beach County politics.The goal of the announcement is to bring awareness to the club's formation, create unity among Jewish and Christian Republican voters in Florida and beyond, and elect the best Republican candidates at every level of government.To donate to the JCRC and help ensure the safety of its attendees, please click here Website: https://ourjcrc.com Facebook: JCRC-JudeoChristianRepublicanClubInstagram: OurJCRCX: OurJCRCMedia Contact:Angela CoopermanValkyrie@valkyriestrategies.com

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