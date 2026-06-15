8th Annual Riviera Beach Housing Fair Tackles Home-buying Crisis in Palm Beach County

Riviera Beach Housing Fair Vendor Table 8th Annual Housing Fair in Riviera Beach Housing Fair Vendor Tables

The Riviera Beach Community Development Corporation hosted its annual Renaissance Housing Fair at the Riviera Beach Marina Village.

Housing is the foundation of a strong community, and through the First Horizon Foundation's support of the Housing Fair, alongside our nonprofit partners, we’re helping connect people to resources.” — Debra Vasilopoulos, Market President/EVP, First Horizon

RIVIERA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, June 13, 2026, the Riviera Beach Community Development Corporation hosted its annual Renaissance Housing Fair at the Riviera Beach Marina Village. This event brought Palm Beach County residents, housing experts, and community partners together to explore local housing and homeownership opportunities with hands-on access to resources and support.Attendees were also invited to guided tours of the newly developed townhome communities Villa L’Onz and Villas of Solana in Riviera Beach."Villa L’Onz reaching 50% sold this early in the construction process is a tremendous milestone. This further demonstrates the support and anticipation surrounding this beautiful community in the heart of the city's major redevelopment, just moments from the Intracoastal." - Annetta Jenkins, RBCRAAttendees were able to:- Tour new development homes with guided walkthroughs- Meet with onsite lending specialists for financing guidance- Connect with local housing experts and community leaders- Access resources on homeownership, rental assistance, and neighborhood programs- Learn about Riviera Beach initiatives and what the community has to offerThe 8th annual Renaissance Riviera Beach Housing Fair was made possible through the generous support of community sponsors, including the City of Riviera Beach, Riviera Beach CRA, Wells Fargo, Legal Aid Society of PBC, CIBC, South Florida Regional Planning Council, Smith CPAs & Associates, PNC Bank, First Horizon and Southeast Florida Community Development Fund. Their commitment to housing access and community investment helps ensure this event remains free and open to all.“Housing is the foundation of a strong community, and through the First Horizon Foundation's support of Riviera Beach Renaissance Housing Fair, alongside our nonprofit partners, we’re helping connect people to resources and opportunities that keep this important work moving forward.” - Debra Vasilopoulos, Market President/EVP, First HorizonWith a growing homeownership crisis in Palm Beach County, the Riviera Beach Housing Fair provides access and answers to the homebuying obstacles many residents are experiencing in such challenging times.

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