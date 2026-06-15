Sends Expands Wallet Ecosystem with Samsung Pay Under Alona Shevtsova’s Leadership

Sends announced the launch of Samsung Pay as a supported payment method, giving merchants access to millions of Samsung users.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sends , the payment platform for businesses and individuals, announced the launch of Samsung Pay as a supported payment method, giving merchants access to millions of Samsung users and expanding consumer choice at checkout.The addition of Samsung Pay strengthens Sends digital wallet offering, which already includes Apple Pay and Google Pay, enabling merchants to provide a mobile-first payment experience across the world's leading wallet ecosystems.As digital wallets continue to reshape online commerce, consumers increasingly expect fast, frictionless checkout experiences that eliminate manual card entry and reduce purchase abandonment. With Samsung Pay now available through Sends, merchants can offer one-tap payments to Samsung device users while benefiting from streamlined authentication and improved conversion rates."Consumers want checkout experiences that are fast, secure, and effortless," said Alona Shevtsova, CEO at Sends . "By adding Samsung Pay alongside Apple Pay and Google Pay, we're giving merchants access to a broader wallet ecosystem and helping them meet customer expectations across every major mobile platform."Samsung Pay, now integrated into Samsung Wallet, enables users to securely store payment cards and complete purchases using tokenised credentials and biometric authentication. The wallet supports both in-store and online payments and is available across numerous global markets, making it an increasingly demanded payment option for merchants serving international customers.For merchants, Samsung Pay integration through Sends offers:● Access to Samsung Galaxy users across supported markets● Faster checkout with fewer payment steps● Secure tokenised transactions● Reduced friction on mobile devices● Increased payment choice for customers● Unified integration through Sends existing payment infrastructureDigital wallets now account for a significant share of global e-commerce transactions and continue to grow as consumers increasingly prefer mobile-first payment experiences. Through its expanding portfolio of payment methods,Earlier this year, the company announced its partnership with Corefy, one of the leading payment orchestration platforms, enabling businesses to access Sends payout infrastructure through the Corefy ecosystem and streamline global payment operations through a single integration. Sends was also recently recognised in the Payments Power 50 2026, an annual industry ranking celebrating the companies shaping the future of payments worldwide, further reinforcing its growing role in the global payments ecosystem.For more information about Sends and its services, visit sends.co.*Sends is a trade name of SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED, registered in England and Wales (Company No.11070048). For more information, visit sends.co.

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