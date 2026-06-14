Monday, June 15, 2026

CANADA, June 14 - Note: All times local and subject to change

County Mayo, Ireland

12:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Geneva, Switzerland.

Note for media:

Geneva, Switzerland

3:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Geneva, Switzerland.

Note for media:

Évian, France

4:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive at the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit.

Closed to media

6:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Note for media:

7:00 p.m. The Prime Minister and Madame Diana Fox Carney will attend the official welcome for the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit.

Note for media:

7:25 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit family photo.

Note for media:

7:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit informal working dinner.

Closed to media