Monday, June 15, 2026
CANADA, June 14 - Note: All times local and subject to change
County Mayo, Ireland
12:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Geneva, Switzerland.
Note for media:
Geneva, Switzerland
3:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Geneva, Switzerland.
Note for media:
Évian, France
4:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive at the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit.
Closed to media
6:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
Note for media:
7:00 p.m. The Prime Minister and Madame Diana Fox Carney will attend the official welcome for the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit.
Note for media:
7:25 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit family photo.
Note for media:
7:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit informal working dinner.
Closed to media
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