Hapag-Lloyd supports publishing eBL via Galileo for faster, cheaper, safer exchange of trade documents on DCSA standards

Top 5 shipping line, Hapag-Lloyd, has partnered with WiseTech Global to publish eBLs to Galileo.

Customers can handle eBLs within the platform of their choice: CargoWise, INTTRA or directly within Galileo

WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)

By publishing to Galileo based on DCSA standardized APIs, we are taking the next step on our journey to enhance our digital customer offerings further.”” — Dr. Thore Lindemann, Hapag-Lloyd

HAMBURG, NSW, GERMANY, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hapag-Lloyd , one of the top five global container shipping lines, has partnered with WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC), to publish Electronic Bills of Lading (eBL) to Galileo , the cloud‑native platform that brings trade finance and electronic document workflows together, enabling the secure execution of original documentation between business partners and platforms along the supply chain. The move is part of Hapag-Lloyd’s commitment to reaching 100% eBL usage by 2030.The first eBL that Hapag-Lloyd published to Galileo was for GEODIS, a global transport and logistics leader and a CargoWise customer. This showcased the complete process of a verified electronic document moving from the carrier to the freight forwarder during a live shipment.As Galileo is integrated with the CargoWise and, soon, the INTTRA ocean shipping networks, Hapag-Loyd will connect to the most comprehensive eBL aggregation platform, broadening their reach across the largest combined community of shippers and freight forwarders in the industry, spanning 22,000 logistics providers and other industry participants, and approximately 90% of global ocean container capacity. Galileo connects carriers, freight forwarders, beneficial cargo owners and banks on a single platform, ensuring that as cargo moves, so does the verified documentation needed to release it and settle trade finance.The integration is based on the Digital Container Shipping Association’s (DCSA) API v3.0 standards. WiseTech has been one of the earliest and most active implementers of these standards since DCSA’s inception in 2019, helping lay the foundation for industry-wide adoption rather than isolated digital pockets. WiseTech is a member of DCSA+, the association’s partnership program, to help drive adoption of open digital standards across container shipping.As Dr. Thore Lindemann, Team Lead IT – Connectivity & Internal Consulting at Hapag-Lloyd said: “Hapag-Lloyd is committed to provide the industry’s leading customer experience with a 100% eBL target as a building block. Additional value can be generated for customers and carriers as eBLs are faster, cheaper and safer than the traditional manual paper-based processes by enabling the immediate generation, access and transfer of shipping documents to all relevant parties. By publishing to Galileo based on DCSA standardized APIs, we are taking the next step on our journey to enhance our digital customer offerings further.”For Hapag-Lloyd customers, the process is straightforward. Those who choose to receive a Galileo eBL will be able to collect it within the platform of their choice: CargoWise, INTTRA or directly within Galileo. Self-Service registration is available on the Hapag-Lloyd website as well as INTTRA, CargoWise or any other Galileo partner website.Ashley Skaanild, Principal Advisor Carrier Integration and Transformation at WiseTech Global, said: “The Bill of Lading is the trigger for releasing cargo, but it’s also the trigger for trade finance, and today, paper is still breaking that chain. A document that should flow instantly between a carrier, a freight forwarder, a cargo owner, and their bank instead gets photocopied, couriered and manually verified, introducing delay and real risk at every step. EBLs eliminate that entirely. The moment a shipment is confirmed, the verified document is already in the hands of whoever needs it, whether that’s to release cargo or to draw down financing.“Galileo makes it possible for logistics and trade finance to operate on the same timeline, within the same platform. Banks can act on verified shipping documents in real time, cargo owners can access finance against goods that are still at sea, and the whole chain moves faster because information is no longer lagging behind the physical world. This is what it looks like when you start removing paper from global trade — not just digitizing a document but reconnecting the financial and logistics flows that paper has kept artificially separate for decades.”

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