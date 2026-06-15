OneQuest Health Launches New Wellness Division, Partnering with SHP Architecture for EAP Test Pilot

OneQuest Health logo OneQuest Health Board President Jeffrey Sackenheim shares his perspective on navigating care at the OneQuest Health annual breakfast.

COVINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneQuest Health has officially announced the launch of its newest division, OneQuest Health Wellness, alongside an innovative Employee Assistance Program (EAP) test pilot program in partnership with SHP Architecture. The initiative marks a shift from traditional, reactive corporate care to a proactive model centered on whole-person health and accessible clinical partnerships.While average corporate EAPs face historically low utilization rates of just 5% to 10%, OneQuest Health Wellness is designed to reduce barriers to care. By introducing tailored corporate solutions, on-site wellness components, and preventative programming, the division aims to reshape how businesses support workforce mental health.Redefining Corporate WellbeingThe launch of OneQuest Health Wellness expands the organization’s comprehensive health framework. It introduces a suite of services that includes traditional outpatient therapy, as well as specialized life coaching and customized business-level EAPs.“With our wellness practice, we see the opportunity to open OneQuest Health’s doors to the larger community and help address the care shortage in Greater Cincinnati and Kentucky,” said Crystal Leugers, Chief Programming Officer at OneQuest Health.SHP Architecture joins the pilot with an already strong internal wellness culture. The firm currently provides its employees and their families with a corporate call app subscription, financial workshops, in-office massage therapy, and informal lunchtime forums aimed at destigmatizing mental health.The Power of Proactive, 1-on-1 ConnectionsFor SHP leadership, the partnership with OneQuest Health Wellness addresses a gap in traditional corporate healthcare structures. Company leader Jeffrey Sackenheim pointed out that an advantage of this new EAP model is the direct, one-to-one relationship established between each employee and a clinician.In standard corporate assistance programs, employees rarely control who they reach out to for psychological support. The OneQuest Health Wellness model returns agency to the individual, matching workers directly with dedicated professionals.Throughout the pilot timeline, the program’s usage and clinical efficiency will be rigorously evaluated. By focusing on early intervention, minor behavioral and mental health stressors can be identified and treated long before progressing into operational or personal disruptions.A Flexible Model for the Modern WorkplaceFor OneQuest Health, the pilot is a strategic opportunity to study how modern behavioral health services can be custom-tailored to organizations of varying scale.• SHP Architecture has 110 employees in total, with 80 employees operating locally.• Data gathered during the test period will clarify which features resonate most with mid-sized workforces, enabling OneQuest Health Wellness to adapt the framework for future corporate partners.• This commercial integration helps ensure long-term financial sustainability, allowing OneQuest Health to continuously expand care to vulnerable and underinsured populations.About OneQuest HealthOneQuest Health is dedicated to transforming America’s health by championing a proactive, integrated approach to physical and mental well-being. Built on the nearly 150-year legacy of CHNK Behavioral Health, OneQuest Health empowers individuals and communities to move beyond reactive care, fostering healthier, more resilient lives through a scalable, sustainable, and empathy-driven system of care. For fiscal year 2026, OneQuest Health is on track to perform 50,000 treatment services, representing 7,000 client impacts across Kentucky and parts of Ohio and Indiana.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.