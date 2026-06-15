RAYAD GROUP COMMENTS ON THE EVOLVING GLOBAL DISCUSSION AROUND AI ACCESS, DIGITAL RESILIENCE & TECHNOLOGICAL SOVEREIGNTY

RAYAD GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR

This statement expands upon themes explored in a recently published Khaleej Times opinion article by Dr. Rayad Kamal Ayub

Not Capability, But Access” — RAYAD KAMAL AYUB

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rayad Group today shared its perspective on an important development within the global artificial intelligence ecosystem, highlighting the growing significance of access, resilience and technological sovereignty as advanced AI systems become increasingly integrated into the foundations of modern economies.This statement expands upon themes explored in a recently published Khaleej Times opinion article by Rayad Kamal Ayub and provides additional analysis regarding the implications of AI access, institutional resilience, sovereign capability development and long-term strategic preparedness.Related Khaleej Times Article:Anthropic's Shock Suspension of New AI Tools Is a Wake-Up Call for the WorldRecent international developments affecting access to certain frontier artificial intelligence capabilities have generated discussion among governments, enterprises, investors, regulators and technology leaders regarding the future governance of advanced AI systems and the strategic implications of dependency upon a limited number of providers.BACKGROUNDThe observations contained in this statement follow the publication of an opinion article by Dr. Rayad Kamal Ayub, Managing Director of Rayad Group, published in Khaleej Times on 15 June 2026.The article examined the broader implications of emerging restrictions affecting access to frontier artificial intelligence capabilities and explored the growing importance of digital resilience, strategic access and technological sovereignty within the global economy.THE TRANSFORMATION OF AI FROM TECHNOLOGY TO INFRASTRUCTUREArtificial intelligence is increasingly becoming embedded within banking, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, cybersecurity, public administration and critical business functions. As adoption accelerates, AI increasingly resembles infrastructure rather than software.Infrastructure supports economic activity. Infrastructure creates dependency. Infrastructure requires resilience.AI SOVEREIGNTY AND STRATEGIC ACCESSOne of the most significant themes emerging from recent developments is the concept of AI sovereignty. Access itself has emerged as a strategic variable. This represents a notable shift in how artificial intelligence should be understood by policymakers, boards of directors and investors.ENTERPRISE AND BOARD-LEVEL IMPLICATIONSBoards should increasingly consider AI resilience, continuity planning, concentration risk, governance frameworks and diversified provider relationships. Successful adoption should be accompanied by appropriate governance and resilience planning.GOVERNMENT AND REGULATORY CONSIDERATIONSGovernments worldwide are investing heavily in artificial intelligence, advanced computing infrastructure and digital transformation initiatives. The discussion should focus on resilience, diversification and long-term preparedness.THE GULF REGION'S UNIQUE POSITIONThe Gulf has established itself among the world's most ambitious adopters of advanced technologies. Continued investment in talent, computational infrastructure, regional innovation ecosystems and diversified technology partnerships can contribute to long-term resilience while supporting economic growth.FAMILY OFFICES, INVESTORS AND CAPITAL ALLOCATIONStrategic access, regulatory frameworks and geopolitical considerations are becoming increasingly relevant components of investment analysis. Family offices, sovereign investors and institutional allocators are likely to place greater emphasis on resilience and technological infrastructure.COMMENTARY FROM DR. RAYAD KAMAL AYUB'The capabilities did not change. The algorithms did not change. The science did not change. What changed was access.The discussion taking place today is not fundamentally about a single company, a single model or a single decision. It is about the maturation of artificial intelligence as a strategic capability.The most successful organizations of the coming decade may not simply be those with access to the most powerful models. They may be those that develop the most resilient, adaptable and strategically informed approaches to deploying those capabilities.'LOOKING AHEADArtificial intelligence remains one of the most important technological developments of the modern era. Innovation remains essential. However, resilience, continuity and strategic preparedness are becoming increasingly important components of the broader discussion.ABOUT RAYAD GROUPRayad Group is an international advisory and technology-focused professional services organization providing financial advisory, technology consulting, cybersecurity advisory, artificial intelligence strategy, digital risk management, intelligence-led advisory and cross-border strategic consulting services.Website:MEDIA CONTACTCorporate CommunicationsRayad GroupEmail:media@rayadgroup.comWebsite:Related Publication:Khaleej Times Opinion ArticleAnthropic's Shock Suspension of New AI Tools Is a Wake-Up Call for the WorldENDS

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