First Official Horace Silver Jazz Festival to Honor Norwalk Native and Jazz Legend on Make Music Day June 21, 2026

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Factory Underground Studio of Norwalk CT will host the first official Horace Silver Jazz Festival on June 21, 2026.

I have always wanted to celebrate Horace Silver with a jazz festival named in his honor. Horace grew up in the historic Wall Street neighborhood, graduating from Norwalk High School in 1947...” — Marc Alan

NORWALK , CT, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Horace Silver Jazz Festival, a new annual celebration honoring the life, music, and enduring influence of legendary jazz pianist, composer, and Norwalk native Horace Silver, will take place on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at 1 p.m. at Factory Underground Studio, 16 Isaac Street, Norwalk, Connecticut.

Presented as an official event of Make Music Day Norwalk, the festival brings together acclaimed jazz artists, educators, students, and community leaders to celebrate one of the most influential figures in American jazz history. Admission is free and open to the public. Capacity at the Factory Underground is limited, with tickets available at Eventbrite.

Produced by Marc Alan of Factory Underground Studio, the event is made possible through the support of JazzFC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting jazz education and performance, along with funding and sponsorship support from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Connecticut Office of the Arts, and the Norwalk Arts & Cultural Commission. Rounding out the sponsor list is David’s Music Room, a private school for jazz instruction under the leadership of David DeJesus.

"I have always wanted to celebrate Horace Silver with a jazz festival named in his honor. Horace grew up very close to the site of the festival, in the historic Wall Street neighborhood, graduating from Norwalk High School in 1947,” said Marc Alan

The timing of the festival carries a unique and meaningful double significance. June 21 marks both Make Music Day, the global celebration of music-making observed in more than 2,000 cities across the world, and Father's Day. Organizers note that the convergence is especially fitting for a festival honoring Horace Silver, whose most famous composition, Song for My Father, remains one of the most beloved and recognizable works in jazz history.

The festival comes at a significant moment for the city's cultural community. Event producer Marc Alan was recently selected by Mayor Barbara Smyth to serve as the new Chairman of the Norwalk Arts & Cultural Commission.

“I have been a lifetime lover of music so I am proud that Norwalk is hosting Make Music Day,” said Mayor Smyth. “I am especially excited that we will be hosting the inaugural Horace Silver Jazz Festival, paying tribute to this Norwalk native who was a pioneering American jazz pianist, composer, and band leader. I hope everyone will come out to enjoy the wonderful music and the history we are celebrating during this event.”

Headlining the festival will be the Horace Silver Legacy Quintet, featuring musicians who worked directly with Silver during his celebrated career.

The ensemble includes:

Phil Bowler – Bass

Vinnie Cutro – Trumpet

Greg Wall – Tenor Saxophone

Mitch Schechter – Piano

Steve Johns – Drums

Bowler and Cutro both performed and recorded with Horace Silver, bringing a rare firsthand connection to the music and spirit of the legendary composer.

Tenor Saxophonist Greg Wall, known to many as the Jazz Rabbi, is Artistic Director of festival collaborator JazzFC, who together with the National Endowment of the Arts America 250 GAP awards program, funded the performance of the Horace Silver Legacy Quintet. JazzFC is a 501c3 based in Westport, CT.

“Jazz has been often called America’s original art form as well as our country’s greatest artistic contribution to the world. During the current year long America 250 observance, it is fitting we inaugurate a long needed regional Jazz festival in honor of Norwalk’s greatest contribution to Jazz NEA Jazz Master Horace Silver. His music and legacy are truly timeless,” said Wall

The festival will also showcase the next generation of jazz artists through a special performance by David DeJesus of David’s Music Room (DMR Studio), former professor in the Music Department at SUNY Purchase and longtime private music educator. DeJesus will perform alongside selected students, highlighting the importance of mentorship and music education in carrying forward the jazz tradition.

The festival will kick off with a performance by the Fred Feeney Quintet and Special Guests. Feeney is the Head of Music for the Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts.

Another local multi-faceted performer will be Lester G (Neddy) Smith and Friends. Smith is a professional musician and CEO/Producer at NedGJean International Inc; he is a bassist, recording artist, composer, songwriter, bandleader, educator, author and a poet. He is also the recipient of The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and The President Volunteer Service Award.

Adding a local dimension to the celebration, Norwalk vocalists Bela Bardos will perform a selection of jazz standards accompanied by acclaimed pianist Steve Sasloe, former music director for Grammy Award-winning artist José Feliciano.

Closing out the festival will be legendary drummer Joe Corsello and Friends. Corsello, a Stamford-native, and a retired police officer, performed with Benny Goodman, and enjoyed a decades-long musical partnership and friendship with jazz legend Sonny Rollins. He is performing with Jim Mike Nunno on bass (Sonny Sharrock, Phil and Buddy Guy, Eddie Kirkland, Lucky Peterson,), Jim Olbrys on guitar, with Jessie McGarty on Vocals,

A centerpiece of the event will be the unveiling original portrait of Horace Silver created by acclaimed Norwalk artist Robert Abriola. Abriola, a former Art Director for EMI Records who worked on album projects involving members of The Beatles and numerous iconic recording artists, is also president of the St. Philip Artists Guild and a member of the Norwalk Arts & Cultural Commission.

Food and Beverages are being provided by the City of Norwalk Arts and Cultural Commission and through support by the Department of Business Development & Tourism Department



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