Homie Systems Launches All-in-One Growth Platform Built Specifically for Cleaning Businesses

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homie Systems, a specialized business automation platform for residential and commercial cleaning companies, today announced the availability of its comprehensive system designed to help small cleaning businesses operate like modern, professional companies without adding complexity or overhead.

The platform was built to address a costly problem facing independent cleaning operators: lost revenue not from lack of skill, but from lack of systems. Many cleaning business owners excel at service delivery but struggle with the operational infrastructure needed to capture leads, convert inquiries, and maintain consistent customer communication.

According to company representatives, Homie Systems delivers a unified ecosystem that includes automated SMS and email follow-ups, missed-call text back, review generation campaigns, online booking, quotes and invoicing, a business phone number, and an all-in-one inbox to manage every customer conversation in one place. The platform also includes Google Business Profile optimization to increase local visibility and drive more inbound leads.

Since launching, the company has helped independent cleaning businesses implement automated systems that capture opportunities that would otherwise slip through the cracks. Clients have transformed inconsistent lead flow into predictable bookings and strengthened their local reputation through structured review automation.

The platform serves growth-minded residential and commercial cleaning business owners who are excellent at delivering service but overwhelmed by the operational demands of running a modern business. Most clients are small, owner-operated companies or tight-knit teams who want to compete at a higher level without hiring full-time office staff.

Unlike traditional marketing agencies or generic software platforms, company representatives note that Homie Systems is engineered specifically for cleaning businesses. Every workflow is structured around how cleaning companies actually operate day to day, combining high-converting websites with automated communication tools into one cohesive system.

Over the next one to three years, the company aims to become the foundational operating system for independent cleaning companies nationwide. The vision is to equip small operators with enterprise-level automation so they can scale sustainably, protect their time, and build businesses that are stable and valuable long term.

About Homie Systems

Homie Systems helps small cleaning businesses operate like modern, professional companies through smart, high-converting websites and integrated automated systems. The platform is built specifically for residential and commercial cleaning companies that want predictable growth, stronger customer retention, and systems that work even when they are out in the field. For more information, visit https://www.homiesystems.com/.

Contact:

Mike Peterson, CEO & Founder

Email: hello@mail.homiesystems.com

Phone: (813) 605-1684

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