Glam It Up Beauty Launches Clean, Hormone-Free Eyelash and Eyebrow Serums for Safe Lash and Brow Enhancement

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glam It Up Beauty, an online beauty retailer specializing in clean lash and brow care, announces the availability of its hormone-free eyelash and eyebrow enhancing serums. The products address growing consumer demand for safer alternatives in the lash and brow enhancement category, offering visible results without the potentially harmful ingredients found in many competing formulas.

The company's serums distinguish themselves in the beauty market by completely avoiding prostaglandins and hormones, ingredients commonly used in competitor products that have been associated with serious side effects including permanent iris color change, eyelid skin darkening, and irritation. Instead, the formulas feature advanced peptides, hyaluronic acid, biotin, vitamins, and plant extracts designed to promote the appearance of longer, thicker, and fuller lashes and brows.

According to the company, users can expect to see initial results within 4-6 weeks, with full results visible after 12 weeks of consistent use. The lightweight, non-greasy formulas absorb quickly and are designed for daily application, making them easy to incorporate into existing beauty routines.

Glam It Up Beauty serums are formulated to be compatible with popular lash and brow treatments. The eyelash serum can be safely used by women wearing lash extensions, while the eyebrow serum is compatible with microblading, brow lamination, and brow tinting procedures. This versatility makes the products accessible to consumers who have invested in semi-permanent beauty treatments and want to enhance their natural hair growth without compromising existing work.

The serums are 100% vegan and hypoallergenic, formulated without synthetic fragrances, mineral oil, silicones, phthalates, or parabens. Representatives from Glam It Up Beauty note that this clean beauty approach responds to increasing consumer awareness about ingredient safety and the desire for products that deliver results without compromise.

The products target women aged 16-60 who are experiencing thinning lashes or brows due to various factors including over-plucking, hormonal changes, postpartum recovery, or damage from lash extensions. The gentle formulations provide a solution for those seeking to repair and enhance their natural lashes and brows safely.

About Glam It Up Beauty

Glam It Up Beauty is an online retailer specializing in clean, vegan eyelash and eyebrow enhancing serums. The company's products feature hormone-free and prostaglandin-free formulations designed to promote the appearance of longer, thicker, and fuller lashes and brows without the side effects associated with traditional enhancement serums.

Contact:

Jenni N.

Founder of Glam It Up Beauty

hello@glamitupbeauty.com

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