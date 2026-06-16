Elite Mortgage Recruiters Surpasses 1 Million Outreach Calls and $500 Million in Client Volume Growth in Two Years

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by a 25-year mortgage recruiting veteran, Elite Mortgage Recruiters has reached a significant milestone in its mission to help lenders hire experienced, self-sourced loan officers. In just two years of operation, the company has made over 1 million calls on behalf of clients, booked thousands of interviews with qualified loan officers, and helped mortgage companies add over $500 million in annual production volume.

The company now operates in all 50 states, serving business development managers, regional managers, national sales managers, and mortgage company owners who need a reliable recruiting solution without the burden of managing the process themselves.

Unlike traditional recruiting firms that rely on job postings, charge retainers, or send unqualified candidates, Elite Mortgage Recruiters operates as a fully managed recruiting engine. For a flat monthly fee, clients receive a dedicated recruiter — hired, trained, and managed by Elite — along with a complete outbound recruiting system, automated follow-ups, pipeline management, and a real-time dashboard showing all recruiting activity and candidate flow.

According to Co-Founder Trey Rabon, what sets Elite Mortgage Recruiters apart is its laser focus on the hardest and most valuable segment of mortgage recruiting: self-sourced loan officers who bring their own business. The company handles everything from initial outreach to booking the call directly on the client's calendar. Every candidate is exclusive to the client, with no sharing of prospects across multiple mortgage companies.

Representatives from Elite Mortgage Recruiters note that clients don't do any of the recruiting work — they simply show up and take the calls that have been booked for them. There are no long-term contracts or retainer fees, and clients can cancel anytime after the initial term.

Looking ahead, the company is investing heavily in technology and automation to build a faster, smarter recruiting system. This includes AI-powered outreach, automated follow-up sequences, and intelligent scheduling — all working together to accelerate the process of connecting mortgage companies with producing loan officers.

The goal is to evolve from a recruiting company into a fully technology-driven talent acquisition engine that scales alongside clients as they grow, positioning Elite Mortgage Recruiters as the most recognized and trusted recruiting partner in the mortgage industry nationwide.

About Elite Mortgage Recruiters

Elite Mortgage Recruiters offers a done-for-you recruiting system built exclusively for mortgage companies looking to hire experienced, self-sourced loan officers. The company provides dedicated recruiters, complete outbound recruiting systems, and full pipeline management, delivering qualified candidates directly to clients' calendars without retainers or long-term contracts.

Contact:

Trey Rabon - Co- Founder - Elite Mortgage Recruiters

trey@elitemortgagerecruiters.com

844-325-8303

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