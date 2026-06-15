Aquila Clouds and Innominds Partner to Drive ROI and Enterprise-Grade Governance for AI, Data, and Cloud Investments

Combining digital engineering with AquilaClouds Andromeda™ to maximize ROI and operational efficiency across AI, data, and cloud investments.

Our partnership with Aquila Clouds enables us to combine world-class engineering services with governance and optimization, helping customers maximize ROI from their AI, Data and Cloud investments.” — Divakar Tantravahi, Chief Executive Officer of Innominds

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aquila Clouds, a leader in AI, Data and Cloud Management, today announced a strategic partnership with Innominds, a leading digital engineering company specializing in AI, Data, Cloud, and enterprise modernization. Together, the companies will help enterprises gain greater visibility, governance, and financial accountability across modern AI, Data, and Cloud environments.

As organizations accelerate adoption of Generative AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), Microsoft Copilot, Kubernetes, Databricks, Snowflake, and cloud-native technologies, many are facing increasing challenges in managing costs, allocating expenses, and demonstrating business value. This partnership brings together Innominds’ expertise in designing and deploying modern platforms with Aquila Clouds’ capabilities in governance and ROI analysis, optimization, and operational efficiency. In a recent engagement, the combined approach reduced AI and Cloud spends by 36% within 90 days.

Under the partnership, Innominds will provide consulting, implementation, modernization, and managed services to help customers build and operationalize AI, Data, Cloud platforms. Aquila Clouds will provide the AquilaClouds Andromeda™ Platform, featuring FinOps and BillOps capabilities. This enables organizations to optimize resource utilization, automate billing processes, improve forecasting, and govern applications and workloads across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Key benefits of the joint offering include:

* AI Financial Management – Monitoring and optimization of Generative AI spending across OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Azure AI, Microsoft Copilot, and Amazon Bedrock.

* Data Cost Optimization – Enhanced visibility into workloads, consumption patterns, cost allocation, and governance.

* Cloud-Native Cost Governance – Improved allocation, rightsizing, and financial accountability for Kubernetes and cloud-native environments.

* Multi-Cloud Financial Management – Visibility and optimization across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, VMware, and hybrid cloud environments.

* Automated FinOps and BillOps – Streamlined forecasting, budgeting, showback, chargeback, and usage-based billing processes.

“Enterprises are rapidly scaling Databricks, Microsoft Copilot, and Generative AI initiatives, but many are struggling to understand, govern, and optimize the associated costs,” said Suchit Kaura, Co-Founder and CEO of Aquila Clouds. “As organizations expand their use of data platforms, AI models, agents, and cloud-native architectures, financial accountability has become just as important as technical innovation. By combining Innominds’ deep engineering expertise with the AquilaClouds Andromeda™Platform’s FinOps and BillOps capabilities, we enable customers to scale innovation confidently while maintaining control over their technology investments.”

“Most FinOps programs stop at reading the bill. The real savings live inside the workloads: pipeline architecture, cluster configuration, how agents consume tokens. That’s engineering work, not dashboard work,” said Divakar Tantravahi, Chief Executive Officer of Innominds. Our partnership with Aquila Clouds enables customers to combine world-class engineering services with financial governance and optimization capabilities, helping them maximize ROI from their AI, Data and Cloud investments.” “With the Andromeda Platform, we surface the inefficiency, re-engineer it out, and operationalize the discipline through managed services, turning cost optimization from a one-time exercise into how the platform runs every day.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping enterprises accelerate digital transformation while maintaining operational excellence and financial discipline. Together, Aquila Clouds and Innominds will support customers throughout their journey from strategy and implementation to governance, optimization, and ongoing operations.

About Aquila Clouds

Aquila Clouds delivers Cloud, Data, and AI Financial Management through the AquilaClouds Andromeda™ Platform, including FinOps and BillOps capabilities. The platform provides visibility, governance, optimization, forecasting, chargeback, showback, and usage-based billing across multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, Kubernetes, Databricks, Snowflake, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Copilot, and AI environments. Aquila Clouds helps organizations maximize the value of their technology investments while improving operational efficiency and financial accountability. Learn more at www.aquilaclouds.com.

About Innominds

Innominds is an AI-powered digital and product engineering company with 25+ years of experience helping ISVs, OEMs, and global enterprises build, modernize, and operate intelligent products and platforms — from edge to cloud. The company operates six global delivery centers across North America, Europe, and India, and is headquartered in San Jose, California. Learn more at www.innominds.com.

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