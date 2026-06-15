Identity Strategist Karen Gray Deepens Her Lifelong Mission to Help High-Achieving Women Choose Themselves First

Karen Gray Unveils the CHOSEN Evolution: Identity Strategist Deepens Her Lifelong Mission to Help High-Achieving Women Choose Themselves First

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICF PCC Certified Executive Coach, Keynote Speaker, and Longest-Tenured President of Texas Business Women expands her movement, bringing every pathway to chosen identity under one roof

Karen Gray has never been interested in reinvention for the sake of optics. What she is doing now is something truer and harder than a rebrand: she is naming, fully and finally, the work she has been doing her entire life.

The CHOSEN Evolution is not a launch. It is an unveiling, the deliberate and unapologetic articulation of a methodology built not in a training room, but across decades of lived experience. As an Identity Strategist and founder of the CHOSEN Empire, Gray is expanding her reach and deepening her message: high-achieving women are not burned out because they lack productivity tools. They are burned out because they have been living inside identities shaped by everyone except themselves.

"Most coaches teach women to ignore the challenges and perform better. I help them stop performing, examine who they decided they were, and evolve into who they were created to be so they can walk in their genuine power and truth. CHOSEN is the return. I can do that work because I have personally walked through every part of the evolution." — Karen Gray, Identity Strategist and Founder, CHOSEN Empire

Authority Earned, Not Manufactured

Gray’s story defies easy summary. Orphaned at birth, adopted at two months, and raised on a Navajo reservation, she navigated abuse and extraordinary adversity before building a distinguished career in financial services spanning more than 30 years, beginning in banking in 1989. Along the way, she became a mother to a son born at just 12 ounces, survived trauma, and rebuilt her identity from the inside out. Nothing she teaches is theoretical. Everything she brings to her clients, she has personally lived through and overcome.

That lived authority is what sets Gray apart in a crowded field. She holds ICF PCC certification, placing her in the top 3% of coaches worldwide, and brings 16 years of coaching experience alongside more than 30 years of leadership to every engagement. As the longest-tenured President of Texas Business Women and creator of the Confidence Coding methodology, a neuroscience-informed framework for identity work that addresses the root cause of self-worth blocks, Gray has built infrastructure around a singular conviction: the problem is not performance, it is identity.

She is also an executive coach and trainer for Pearson, co-founder of The Speakers Advantage, and host of the Rock Movers Podcast, now in its 7th season with more than 104 episodes. She has been recognized by the Coach Foundation as one of the top coaches in her field. Recent keynote stages include the Texas Business Women Annual Conference (2026), District 25 Toastmasters Annual Conference (2026), and the Women in STEM Leadership Annual International Conference (2025), with audiences spanning financial services, real estate, corporate leadership programs, and faith-based communities.

"I did not find this work in a training or a weekend workshop. I lived it before I named it. Every woman I sit across from, I have been her. That is not a marketing angle. That is the whole point." — Karen Gray

The CHOSEN Evolution: A Movement, Not a Moment

The CHOSEN Evolution is the formal articulation of what Gray describes as the intentional and unapologetic return to self. It is a multi-dimensional movement designed to meet women wherever they are and walk with them all the way to who they were created to be. At its core is a truth Gray has been speaking for years: you are chosen because you choose yourself first.

At a moment when high-achieving women are questioning their sacrifices and burning out at record rates, performing their way through careers while living lives increasingly disconnected from who they actually are, Gray is naming what most coaches will not. It is not a crisis of capability. It is a crisis of identity. And she has spent a lifetime building the solution.

The CHOSEN Evolution brings every entry point under one roof:

-Rock Movers Podcast: 7 seasons, 104 episodes of unfiltered identity work and conversation

-Keynote Speaking: transformational stages that move rooms to action and lasting change

-Queens Table: intimate, by-invitation group container for women doing deep identity work

-1:1 Executive Coaching: high-touch, personalized coaching for leaders ready to evolve

-Corporate Training: organizational programs for women's leadership, ERGs, and executive teams

-Becoming a Rock Mover: Gray's authored book, available as a free e-book at coachkarengray.com, alongside free resources including the Rock Mover Reset Guide and Rock Mover Leader Guide

"This is not a program you complete. It is a return you begin. The CHOSEN Evolution meets you wherever you are and walks with you all the way to who you were created to be." — Karen Gray

The Invitation to The Chosen Ones

Gray's message is not for every woman. It is for the woman who has already accomplished more than most people dare to dream, and still feels like something essential is missing. For the woman who has been carrying the weight of the world, defined by her productivity, her titles, her sacrifices, and knows, quietly but unmistakably, that it is time for something different.

It is time, Gray says, to shed the rocks, put on your crown, and choose yourself.

"You may have been carrying the rocks of the world while feeling broken, burnt out, and suppressed. But you know it's time for a change. Shed the rocks, put on your crown, and choose yourself. That is where the evolution begins."

— Karen Gray

Karen Gray is available for media interviews, podcast features, and keynote speaking inquiries. To schedule an interview or request additional information, contact Karen directly using the information below.

About Karen Gray

Karen Gray is an ICF PCC certified executive coach in the top 3% of coaches worldwide, keynote speaker, and Identity Strategist. She is the founder of the CHOSEN Empire, the longest-tenured President of Texas Business Women, co-founder of The Speakers Advantage, and host of the Rock Movers Podcast (7 seasons, 104 episodes). With 16 years of coaching experience and more than 30 years in financial services, Gray brings a rare combination of lived authority and professional rigor to the women's leadership space. Her clients include leaders from Fortune 500 companies to solo entrepreneurs. The CHOSEN Empire's mission is singular: to help high-achieving women return to themselves, choose themselves first, and lead from their truest identity.

Media Contact

Karen Gray

Founder, Karen Gray Coaching and Speaking / CHOSEN Empire

Phone: (325) 213-2600

Email: Karen@coachkarengray.com

Website: www.CoachKarenGray.com

Facebook: https://Facebook.com/KarenGrayCoach

Instagram: https://Instagram.com/CoachKarenGray

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/coachkarengray/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@coachkarengray

Rock Movers Podcast: Available on all major podcast platforms

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