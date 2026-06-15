FixerFlip™ Launches AI-Powered Platform to Help Real Estate Investors Find and Analyze Opportunities

FixerFlip™ Launches AI-Powered Real Estate Investment Platform That Helps Investors Discover Hidden Opportunities and Build Profit with Confidence

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FixerFlip™ LLC announced the official launch of FixerFlip™, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence platform designed to transform how investors discover, analyze, renovate, and profit from real estate opportunities.

Available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play, FixerFlip™ combines advanced property intelligence, AI-driven renovation previews, sophisticated ROI modeling, and a growing network of contractors, agents, lenders, designers, and stagers—all within a single mobile application.

FixerFlip™ was created to solve one of the biggest challenges in real estate investing: seeing the true potential of a property before committing capital.

“Most investors look at listings and see what a home is today,” said Dr. Shahinaz Soliman, Founder and CEO of FixerFlip™. “FixerFlip™ helps users see what a property could become. Our mission is to empower investors with artificial intelligence, data, and professional tools so they can identify hidden opportunities and make smarter investment decisions with confidence.”

A New Category in Real Estate Technology

Unlike traditional listing platforms that focus primarily on browsing homes, FixerFlip™ functions as an AI-powered investment intelligence engine.

The platform analyzes properties using proprietary analytics and tools such as:

• FlipScore™ — AI-generated opportunity scoring to identify high-potential deals

• ROI Engine — Professional-grade profit and cash-on-cash return modeling

• AI Renovation Preview — Visualize before-and-after transformations instantly

• Morning Deal Radar™ — Daily alerts highlighting potential opportunities

• Comparable Sales and Property Intelligence

• Mortgage and financing calculators

• Offer generation tools

• Saved searches and smart notifications

• Access to contractors, lenders, agents, designers, and stagers

FixerFlip™ is designed for beginners and experienced investors alike, helping users move from uncertainty to clarity by combining data, visualization, and actionable insights.

More Than an App — A Complete Investment Ecosystem

The long-term vision for FixerFlip™ extends far beyond property search.

The platform is being developed into a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates:

• Property discovery and off-market opportunity detection

• Distressed and abandoned property analysis

• AI renovation and staging

• Contractor bidding and project oversight

• Partnership matchmaking

• Social networking for investors and professionals

• Project collaboration workspaces

• Professional reputation and verification systems

By bringing together these capabilities, FixerFlip™ aims to become the central operating platform for residential real estate investing.

About the Founder

FixerFlip™ was founded by Shahinaz Soliman, M.D., a California physician and entrepreneur with a passion for artificial intelligence and real estate innovation. Dr. Soliman also founded several healthcare and technology ventures, including CallMyDoc, an AI-powered medical communications platform.

About FixerFlip™ LLC

FixerFlip™ LLC is a technology company focused on transforming real estate investing through artificial intelligence, data analytics, and professional collaboration tools. Its mission is to help users identify hidden opportunities, visualize potential, and build profit with confidence.

See Potential. Build Profit.

Learn more at www.fixerflip.ai

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/fixerflip/id6764062931

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mycompany.fixerflip

Media Contact:

Shahinaz Soliman, M.D.

Founder & CEO, FixerFlip™ LLC

info@fixerflip.ai

(310) 908-9421

www.fixerflip.ai

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