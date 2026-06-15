Nolberto Pina, Ph.D Uncovers The Truth About Household Products

The ones few or no one have told you: Nolberto Pina, Ph.D Uncover the truth about household products

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By Carlos Camargo

For decades, consumers have purchased household cleaning products with one primary expectation: effectiveness. Today, however, a growing number of families are asking a second question: What ingredients are being used in these products? As awareness of ingredient safety and environmental impact continues to grow, innovators across the home care industry are exploring new approaches to product development.

Among them is Nolberto Piña, Ph.D., a U.S.-based scientist and industrial chemist focused on developing concentrated cleaning technologies designed to improve efficiency while reducing environmental impact.

His work centers on creating high-performance household cleaning products that minimize reliance on chemical systems associated with potential endocrine-disrupting effects, while also reducing plastic waste and lowering overall product costs.

Understanding Consumer Concerns

Endocrine disruptors are compounds that may interfere with the body's hormonal system by mimicking, blocking, or altering hormone activity. Researchers and regulatory agencies have examined various ingredient categories historically used in plastics, fragrances, surfactants, and preservatives.

As scientific understanding evolves, consumer preferences have shifted toward products that emphasize:

-Health-conscious ingredient selection

-Environmental responsibility

-Product value and efficiency

This growing demand is creating opportunities for science-based alternatives within the household products sector.

Reinventing Household Cleaning Products

Rather than simply modifying existing formulas, Dr. Piña and his team are exploring new approaches to product design, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution.

Concentrated Formulations

Traditional cleaning products often contain large amounts of water, increasing packaging requirements and transportation costs. Concentrated systems can reduce packaging needs, improve storage efficiency, and lower logistical expenses.

Water-Soluble Film Technology

Measured product doses can be packaged in water-soluble films that dissolve during use, reducing dependence on traditional plastic containers and simplifying product handling.

Nanotechnology Applications

Advanced particle engineering techniques may help optimize ingredient distribution, improve surface interaction, and enhance cleaning performance while using smaller quantities of material.

Developed in the United States with International Expansion Plans

The technology is being developed in the United States with plans for broader international distribution.

One of the initial expansion initiatives involves Panama through a collaboration with Global Trading International, led by Iris Cruz, a foreign trade specialist who supports the development of environmentally conscious consumer products.

According to project leaders, the objective extends beyond product distribution to the export of applied scientific solutions intended to address everyday household needs.

The Team Behind the Research

The initiative brings together a multidisciplinary team of scientists and technical professionals, including:

-Nolberto Piña, Ph.D.

-Norbelis Piña, Ph.D.

-Elba Michelena, Ph.D.

-Eng. Moisés Méndez

-Eng. José Martínez

-Ms.C. César Barreto

Together, the team is developing household product solutions designed to address modern consumer expectations regarding safety, sustainability, accessibility, and performance.

Why This Matters

Consumer purchasing decisions within the household cleaning category are increasingly influenced by factors beyond fragrance, appearance, and cleaning power.

Many consumers now consider product transparency, environmental impact, ingredient selection, and long-term value when evaluating household products.

This shift continues to create opportunities for researchers, manufacturers, and innovators seeking to develop new solutions for the home care market.

For Dr. Piña and his team, the future of household cleaning products involves not only cleaning performance but also the application of scientific innovation to meet changing consumer expectations.

Media Contact:

Nolberto Piña, Ph.D

Npina@pmchemical.com

+1 (954) 319-4240

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