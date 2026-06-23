Tokyo Ramen Destination Menya NOBUNAGA Draws Global Travelers with Wagyu and Live Dining Experiences

Luxurious Wagyu Ramen topped with black truffle and gold leaf Flame-grilled live performance finishing premium wagyu before guests’ eyes Gold leaf ramen completed through an interactive tableside presentation A modern Japanese space where guests can experience Japanese food culture and hospitality A popular Tokyo ramen destination in Tsukiji attracting travelers from around the world

Visitors come for ramen and leave with lasting memories through wagyu, sushi, tempura, and immersive Japanese dining experiences.

SHINJUKU-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visitors come to Tokyo for ramen. What they take home, however, is more than a bowl of noodles.

It is a memorable Japanese experience. Flames rising across the counter. Premium wagyu prepared before guests’ eyes. The restaurant is filled with cheers and excitement. Travelers from around the world capture the moment on their smartphones.

Menya NOBUNAGA Tsukiji is drawing growing attention from international visitors to Tokyo's Tsukiji district, offering an experience centered on wagyu ramen while introducing guests to sushi, tempura, and Japan's renowned hospitality culture.

Dining at Menya NOBUNAGA extends beyond a meal. It combines cuisine, live performance, atmosphere, and hospitality into a comprehensive Japanese dining experience.

Located in Tsukiji, Tokyo, Menya NOBUNAGA is a Japanese dining brand built around the concept of delivering unforgettable bowls of ramen to guests from around the world. The restaurant combines Japan's ramen culture with the spirit of omotenashi hospitality.

Among international guests, the restaurant's signature Wagyu Ramen, prepared with wagyu beef, black truffle, and gold leaf, has become especially popular. Each bowl is served alongside a live finishing performance conducted directly in front of diners, creating a memorable highlight of many Tokyo itineraries.

Videos and photographs shared by international visitors continue to spread across social media platforms worldwide, generating attention as a unique travel experience in Japan.

The appeal of the Wagyu Ramen extends beyond taste alone. The live preparation, the aroma of premium wagyu, and interactions with chefs create a multi-sensory experience that engages sight, sound, and flavor. As more travelers seek meaningful experiences rather than simply meals, Menya NOBUNAGA has emerged as a destination offering a distinctive cultural experience available in Tokyo.

In addition to Wagyu Ramen, the Tsukiji location offers special dining courses combining sushi, tempura, and wagyu dishes. This all-in-one Japanese culinary experience allows visitors to enjoy several iconic elements of Japanese food culture in a single meal.

Guests visiting Japan have described the experience as "the most memorable part of a Tokyo trip," "a completely new way to experience ramen," and "more of a show than a meal." Word-of-mouth recommendations and social media sharing continue to expand the restaurant's international reach.

English-language menus and support for international guests are available, providing a comfortable dining environment for travelers who do not speak Japanese.

Menya NOBUNAGA aims to provide more than a bowl of ramen. The goal is to create lasting memories for people visiting Japan through cuisine, craftsmanship, atmosphere, and hospitality, leaving guests with a deeper appreciation of the country and its culture.

From Tsukiji, Tokyo, to the global stage, Menya NOBUNAGA continues pursuing opportunities to share the appeal of Japanese cuisine and omotenashi with international audiences. Looking ahead, the company plans to expand to 300 locations across 30 countries by 2035, bringing Japanese food culture and hospitality to audiences around the world.

Comment from Founder and Representative Noriyasu Susukida, Representative Director, NOBUNAGA Co., Ltd.

The origins of Menya NOBUNAGA began in a small kitchen at home. Although I did not come from the restaurant industry, I set out to create ramen capable of inspiring people around the world. It took more than four years to perfect the ideal bowl.

Throughout that journey, I came to believe that ramen is more than a dish—it is a part of Japanese culture that has the power to move people emotionally.

The goal is not only to serve food, but also to create experiences that encourage visitors to develop a deeper appreciation for Japan itself.

By 2035, NOBUNAGA Co., Ltd. aims to operate 300 locations across 30 countries and share Japan's world-class food culture and hospitality with people everywhere.

Delivering a memorable bowl that remains in people's hearts around the world remains the vision of Menya NOBUNAGA.

Store Information

Menya NOBUNAGA Tsukiji

Address: 6-23-2 Tsukiji, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Business Hours: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Official Website: https://ramen-nobunaga.com/en/home/

Reservations: https://www.tablecheck.com/ja/nobunaga-tsukiji

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/PVbb5odFvitoNcsy5

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nobunaga.ramen/

Representative Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/noriyasu878/

For Media Representatives

Domestic and international media coverage, filming and interviews are welcome. Interviews with Representative Director Noriyasu Susukida, restaurant visits, and tasting sessions can be arranged. Support is available in Japanese and English. Online interviews and coverage outside regular business hours may also be accommodated upon request.

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