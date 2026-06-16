Truescope Launches Truescope AI, Transforming Media Monitoring Into AI-Powered Intelligence

New AI platform introduces two intelligent teammates — Truescope Assistant and Truescope Analyst — giving communications pros instant, deep media intelligence

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truescope, the media intelligence platform built for modern communications professionals, today announced the launch of Truescope AI, giving communications teams two intelligent teammates to autonomously analyse, summarise and deliver insights across their media landscape. The launch marks a pivotal step in Truescope’s transformation to a fully AI-powered intelligence platform.

“The new age of media monitoring and analysis is AI-first,” said John Croll, Truescope Co-founder and CEO. “Truescope AI puts two intelligent team members to work the moment you log in, so communications professionals spend less time on research and more time on strategic work that actually moves the needle.”

For communications professionals who need to understand the real-world impact of media and social coverage, Truescope AI delivers what legacy monitoring tools cannot: the ability to construct and execute complex queries across aggregate data in real time, surfacing actionable intelligence in minutes rather than hours. Truescope AI works across the entire media landscape simultaneously to deliver sentiment breakdowns, executive briefings, competitive analysis and crisis-ready reports on demand.

Truescope AI introduces two purpose-built AI teammates designed to capture every development and turn coverage into intelligence you can act on:

Truescope Assistant

Truescope Assistant is the always-on AI summariser teammate that ensures no piece of relevant coverage goes unnoticed. The moment a user is on the platform, Assistant has already processed and summarised the day’s media across every monitored source — surfacing what matters most and making media awareness effortless for every member of a communications team and their executives.

- Instant coverage summaries. Assistant summarises coverage across broadcast, online, print and social channels in Truescope in real time, collapsing hours of manual reading into a single structured brief. Daily and weekly digests run across saved searches automatically.

- Spike alert explainers. When coverage volume spikes, Assistant explains the topic, the driver, the lead outlets and the sentiment shift so the team can respond before the inbox fills.

- AI report sections and natural-language search. Drop an AI-written summary into any Truescope report in one click. Ask a question in plain language across your inbox and saved searches and Assistant returns the answer in seconds with the underlying articles cited.

Truescope Analyst

Truescope Analyst is the multi-agent AI media analyst purpose-built for communications. Ask one question and Analyst breaks it into parallel research threads (sentiment, share of voice, journalist profile, narrative risk, social conversation), runs each across Truescope's enriched media pipeline, and returns one structured, source-cited report in minutes. What used to take a dedicated analyst days, or a third-party retainer weeks, now happens on demand. It delivers structured, evidence-backed intelligence that typically takes analysts hours to produce manually.

- Plain-language query engine. Users ask questions the way they naturally think and Analyst returns clear, sourced answers within minutes. Every insight is backed by transparent, traceable citations and source references so PR and comms professionals can walk into any meeting or crisis fully prepared.

- Sentiment, journalist and competitive intelligence. Analyst reports include granular sentiment breakdowns by source, topic and time period, alongside detailed journalist profiles that identify who is covering a story, how they frame it, and what their history reveals about their likely angle. Competitive analysis surfaces how your brand’s media presence stacks up against rivals across any defined period, giving teams the context to act decisively.

- Pre-built comms templates and comment-level social intelligence. Pick a template (share of voice, executive scorecard, crisis brief, journalist profile, competitor comparison, narrative analysis and more) and Analyst runs it across the entire monitored media set in minutes. On social, it covers comments and reactions across platforms for the full reaction beneath each post.

“AI should function as a true teammate for communications professionals, not just another tool,” said Michael Bade, Co-founder & Chief Technology Officer. “Truescope AI combines advanced reasoning with real-time media analysis to turn complex coverage into the strategic insights teams need to act faster and with greater confidence.”

Truescope AI is available now for existing Truescope customers and new users. To learn more or request a demo, visit truescope.com/products/ai

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‍About Truescope

Founded in Australia, Truescope is an AI-powered media intelligence platform that transforms global media data into real-time, actionable insights. Our people and technology deliver real-time, actionable media intelligence and information to organizations across Asia, New Zealand, and the United States. Visit www.truescope.com for more.

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