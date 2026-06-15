Award-Winning Entrepreneur Dawn Burnett Announces 'Courageous: Burnt Out Not Broken' Following 90-Day Nomadic Journey

Award-Winning Entrepreneur Dawn Burnett Announces New Book "Courageous: Burnt Out Not Broken" Following Life-Altering 90-Day Nomadic Journey

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dawn Burnett, a 26-time award-winning web series producer, travel reporter, and founder of Burnt Out Party Girl wine brand, announces the presale launch of her highly anticipated fourth book, "Courageous: Burnt Out Not Broken." A raw and transformational story of reinvention, courage, burnout recovery, travel, and emotional healing. The book was available for presale from May 24, 2026 through major retailers, including Amazon, with an official release date of August 4.

On February 28, Burnett made a bold, life-altering decision: she sold her home, packed her entire life into two storage units, and boarded a plane for a transformational 90-day nomadic journey across the United States and Europe. What began as a leap into the unknown quickly evolved into a powerful exploration of burnout recovery, emotional healing, minimalism, identity, spirituality, reinvention, and the true meaning of life through human connection, culture, and lived experience.

The journey carried Burnett through 6 cities and 4 states across the U.S., along with 5 countries internationally, immersing her in experiences that ranged from luxury travel and breathtaking cultural discovery to unexpected health scares, heartbreak, toxic relationship awakening, and soul-shifting encounters with strangers who ultimately helped redefine her perspective on life, love, purpose, and resilience. The story has been described as a real-life modern version of "Eat Pray Love" — only rawer, more vulnerable, emotionally unfiltered, and deeply rooted in courage, healing, and rebuilding a life from the ground up.

Courageous: Burnt Out Not Broken is a deeply honest and emotionally powerful journey through burnout, toxic relationships, heartbreak, resilience, spirituality, healing, travel, self-worth, and the courage it takes to finally choose yourself after years of living for everyone else. More than a memoir, the book is a wake-up call for anyone navigating emotional exhaustion, overwhelm, grief, identity shifts, major life transitions, or the aching realization that the life they built no longer aligns with who they truly are. It is a story of breaking, rebuilding, awakening, and discovering that sometimes losing everything familiar is exactly what leads you back to yourself.

According to Burnett, the core message behind Courageous: Burnt Out Not Broken is both timeless and deeply relevant in today’s world: courage is not the absence of fear — it is the decision to keep moving forward anyway, even when life falls apart, your identity shifts, and everything familiar is stripped away. The book is a powerful reminder that some of life’s greatest breakthroughs are born in the moments that feel the most uncertain, painful, and uncomfortable.

Beyond her publishing and media career, Burnett is the visionary founder of Burnt Out Party Girl Wine, a bold, purpose-driven wine and lifestyle brand created to inspire empowerment, healing, resilience, and unapologetically choosing yourself again after burnout. More than a wine label, the brand has evolved into a movement rooted in emotional truth, courage, and meaningful connection. A portion of the proceeds from every bottle sold supports RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, with RAINN printed directly on the wine labels to raise awareness and spark meaningful conversations.

Burnett is also a 7-time published songwriter who recently co-wrote the brand anthem "B.O.P. Girl" with 5-time Grammy Award winner Trae Pierce, blending music, empowerment, storytelling, and emotional truth into one larger movement.

With decades of experience spanning travel, publishing, branding, storytelling, music, entrepreneurship, and television, Burnett has emerged as a powerful voice for reinvention, resilience, and emotional truth. Her message resonates deeply with audiences craving authenticity, courage, meaningful human connection, and permission to begin again in a world where so many people are silently exhausted, emotionally disconnected, and burnt out behind the scenes. Through her work, Burnett reminds others that it is never too late to rebuild your life, reclaim your voice, and step fully into the person you were always meant to become.

For additional information, interviews, media opportunities, or to follow Burnett's journey, visit https://burntoutpartygirl.com/.

Contact:

Dawn Burnett

dawn@dawnburnett.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.