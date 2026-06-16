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Award-Winning Artist Michelle Larsen Unveils Immersive 3D Art Exhibition in New Buffalo

'Man of the Sea' 3D PAPER SCULPTED PAINTING

Award-winning artist showcases immersive 3D paper sculpted paintings extending up to 6 inches from the canvas in a limited summer exhibition.

I want viewers to step into an immersive world where painting rises beyond the canvas and becomes something tangible, dimensional, and alive.”
— Michelle Larsen
NILES, MI, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AWARD-WINNING ARTIST MICHELLE LARSEN BRINGS IMMERSIVE 3D SCULPTED PAINTINGS TO NEW BUFFALO THIS SUMMER

"The Art SHOW at the 19th Hole" transforms traditional painting into a bold dimensional experience July 10–19

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — This July, award-winning artist Michelle Larsen invites visitors to step beyond the traditional canvas and experience art in a whole new dimension.

From July 10–19, Larsen will present The Art SHOW at the 19th Hole, a limited-engagement exhibition featuring her acclaimed 3D paper sculpted paintings at The 19th Hole at Woodlands Course at Whittaker in New Buffalo, Michigan.

Known for her innovative process that merges painting and sculpture, Larsen creates dimensional artworks that extend up to six inches from the canvas surface, transforming flat imagery into immersive visual experiences. The exhibition will feature a diverse collection of nature-inspired works, expressive portraits, wildlife subjects, and abstract compositions that invite viewers to explore every angle.

"This work is designed to be experienced, not simply viewed," said Larsen. "I want people to step into a world where painting rises beyond the canvas and becomes something tangible, dimensional, and alive."

Set against the backdrop of one of Southwest Michigan's premier summer destinations, visitors will have the opportunity to experience Larsen's award-winning artwork up close, meet the artist, and enjoy a unique cultural event in a relaxed social atmosphere. Full bar service will be available daily after 4 p.m.

Larsen's distinctive body of work has earned national and international recognition for pushing the boundaries of traditional painting. Her dimensional creations blur the line between painting and sculpture, creating movement, texture, and depth rarely seen in contemporary art.

The exhibition arrives during the height of Harbor Country's summer season, offering residents, tourists, collectors, and art enthusiasts an opportunity to experience one of the region's most unique art events.

EVENT DETAILS

The Art SHOW at the 19th Hole

July 10–19, 2026
Open Daily Noon–7 p.m.

The 19th Hole at Woodlands Course at Whittaker
12578 Wilson Road
New Buffalo, MI 49117

Free Admission
Open to the Public

Full Bar Service Available After 4 p.m.

Original Works Available Directly from the Artist

ABOUT MICHELLE LARSEN

Michelle Larsen is an award-winning contemporary artist known for pioneering a distinctive process that transforms painting into dimensional form. Working with sculpted paper and paint, she creates immersive works that merge painting and sculpture into tactile visual experiences. Her artwork has been exhibited nationally and internationally and has received recognition for its originality, craftsmanship, and innovative approach to contemporary art.

MEDIA CONTACT

Michelle Larsen Studios

Michelle Larsen
media@michellelarsenart.com
www.michellelarsenart.com

Michelle Larsen
Michelle Larsen Studios
+1 208-908-1758
media@michellelarsenart.com
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Immersive 3D Sculpted Paintings by Michelle Larsen

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Award-Winning Artist Michelle Larsen Unveils Immersive 3D Art Exhibition in New Buffalo

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