International Scientists, Government Experts, and Researchers to Convene in Toronto for Landmark 2026 UAP Conference

2026 SCU Annual Conference

Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies Conference Focuses on Scientific Evidence, Government Transparency, and the Future of UAP Research

Today, advances in sensor technology, artificial intelligence, satellite systems, and data science are creating new opportunities to examine UAP reports using established scientific methods.” — Robert Powell, Executive Board Member

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As governments around the world continue releasing information related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), scientists and researchers say one thing remains clear: meaningful progress will depend on access to data and rigorous scientific investigation.

The Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU) will bring together 19 leading scientists, researchers, government experts, and academics from around the world for its 2026 Annual Conference, The Role of Science and Global Governments in UAP Research, taking place July 24–26 in Toronto, Canada, with both in-person and virtual attendance options available.

The conference comes amid growing public interest following recent government releases of historical UAP records. While many welcomed the move toward transparency, researchers say the information released thus far has provided limited value for scientific analysis.

“From the first of hopefully many releases of UFO information, researchers saw little value other than possible historical note,” said Rich Hoffman, SCU Executive Board Member. “I do not anticipate that there will be any ‘smoking gun documents’ that will forward the UFO disclosure desires the public seeks. What advances understanding is data, scientific analysis, and multidisciplinary research.”

SCU recently published an assessment of the initial federal UAP records release, noting the absence of critical metadata, missing investigative files, significant reporting gaps, and the limited usefulness of many records for scientific study.

The conference will address these challenges directly by highlighting current research and presenting new scientific approaches to investigating UAP. Presentations will cover topics including:

• Multi-sensor field investigations

• Advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence applications

• Aerospace safety and national security considerations

• Kinematic and propulsion analyses

• Historical and contemporary case studies

• Data validation and reproducibility

• Neuroscience and human perception

• Anthropology and cultural perspectives

• Emerging technologies for anomaly detection

The conference keynote will be delivered by Christopher Mellon, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, whose work has helped elevate public and governmental attention toward UAP reporting and analysis.

According to SCU Executive Board Member Robert Powell, the conference reflects a broader shift occurring across scientific and governmental institutions. “For decades, credible observations reported by military personnel, pilots, scientists, and civilians often lacked a framework for systematic investigation. Today, advances in sensor technology, artificial intelligence, satellite systems, and data science are creating new opportunities to examine UAP reports using established scientific methods.”

Unlike popular entertainment-oriented UFO events, the SCU Conference is designed around scientific inquiry, evidence-based analysis, and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Researchers participating in the conference represent fields including physics, engineering, astronomy, artificial intelligence, medicine, anthropology, aerospace systems, intelligence studies, and data science.

Organizers say the conference’s goal is not to promote predetermined conclusions but to encourage objective investigation of unexplained observations and to foster greater collaboration between scientists, governments, and the public.

“The public deserves transparency. Scientists deserve access to data. Policymakers deserve objective analysis,” said Powell. “The purpose of this conference is to advance serious scientific engagement with one of the most persistent unanswered questions of our time.”

Conference Information & Registration: https://scu.regfox.com/2026-scu-conference

About the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU):

The Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies is a nonprofit interdisciplinary research organization dedicated to the scientific investigation of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). Composed of scientists, engineers, former military and intelligence professionals, and law enforcement experts, SCU applies rigorous analytical methods and advanced tools to evaluate aerial and anomalous phenomena. SCU collaborates with government agencies, academic institutions, and private sector partners to ensure objective, evidence-based analysis, enhance reporting systems, and provide actionable insights to improve public safety and airspace security. Its research supports transparency, responsible evaluation, and the advancement of scientific understanding of phenomena that are not readily explained by conventional technologies.

For more information, visit http://www.explorescu.org/

Conference Media Contact:

Chrissy Newton

chrissy@vocabcommunications.com

(416) 705-9523

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SCU Conference 2026 - Explore the Role of Science and Governments in UAP Research

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