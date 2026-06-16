Wyoming’s Fortnite Pro Christopher 'Maji' Loose Earns Full-Ride Scholarship to Laramie County Community College

Wyoming's Maji Turns Gaming Talent Into College Opportunity

CASPER, WY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christopher Loose, known in the competitive gaming community as "Maji," has been awarded a full-ride scholarship to Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where he plans to continue both his education and participation in collegiate esports.

The scholarship marks a significant milestone for the 18-year-old Casper native, whose accomplishments in competitive Fortnite have helped establish him as Wyoming's most notable esports competitor. As collegiate esports programs continue to expand across the United States, scholarships such as this are creating new educational opportunities for student-athletes pursuing careers in gaming and digital media.

Throughout his competitive career, Maji has achieved top placements in multiple Epic Games-sanctioned Fortnite tournaments and has competed against some of the game's most recognized players. His performances have contributed to his growing presence within the Fortnite community and have helped him build an audience across social media platforms.

According to representatives familiar with his competitive background, Maji's success has been driven by a strategic and adaptive approach to gameplay. His ability to perform under pressure and compete against highly ranked opponents has helped him earn recognition within both amateur and collegiate esports circles.

The scholarship to Laramie County Community College reflects the increasing role of esports in higher education, where colleges and universities continue to invest in competitive gaming programs, student development, and scholarship opportunities.

As he begins this next chapter, Maji plans to continue competing in Fortnite while pursuing his academic goals. His journey highlights the growing connection between esports achievement and educational advancement for students across the country.

About Maji

Christopher "Maji" Loose is a competitive Fortnite player from Casper, Wyoming. He has participated in numerous Fortnite tournaments and is recognized within the gaming community for his competitive accomplishments and online presence. In addition to competing, he provides coaching and educational resources for aspiring Fortnite players through his website.

For more information, visit: MAJI — Wyoming's #1 Fortnite Pro

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