A 12 Week Haitian Creole Podcast Series Exploring the Unseen, the Unspoken, and the Misunderstood

Press Release Flyer Souvni on the Mike Haitian Heroes

A 12‑week Creole journey peeling back the unseen and unspoken layers of Haiti — history, memory, identity, and truth under the Haitian skin.

'Nou la toujou. Na toujou la. Tout jou k gen jou. Na wè gran jou!'” — Mandaly Louis-Charles

ODESSA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, listeners are invited on a groundbreaking twelve week journey into the heart, memory, and soul of Haiti with the launch of UNDER THE HAITIAN SKIN (UHS), a Haitian Creole podcast series created and hosted by Souvni on the Mike. Running from Friday, June 12 through Friday, August 28, the series offers an immersive exploration of Haitian history, identity, psychology, and survival. Each episode peels back layers of truth that have long been buried beneath silence, distortion, and global misunderstanding.

The series is delivered entirely in Haitian Creole, honoring the language of the people whose stories it tells. Full Creole transcripts are available for listeners who wish to translate or follow along, and foreigners with intermediate Creole proficiency will be able to understand the episodes comfortably. For those who do not speak Creole, an English companion guide is available each week, offering insights, context, and reflections that mirror the depth of the original episodes. Listeners can tune in every Friday at 8 PM through the podcast website at https://www.buzzsprout.com/2571746, and additional English summaries and resources can be found on the blog at https://sweetcoconuts.blogspot.com/2026/06/summer-2026-under-haitian-skin-uhs.html.

UNDER THE HAITIAN SKIN is more than a podcast series. It is a summer of truth, memory, and revelation. It goes deeper than headlines, deeper than politics, and deeper than the clichés that have long shaped the world’s perception of Haiti. For twelve weeks, the series travels under the Haitian skin, exploring the lives, ghosts, triumphs, wounds, and contradictions that shaped the Haitian soul. It is an invitation to witness Haiti not as a problem to be solved, but as a people to be understood. Three months. Twelve Fridays. One Haitian soul.

The series unfolds across three thematic months, each one illuminating a different dimension of the Haitian experience. Month One, titled Hidden Lives of Haitian Icons, reveals the human stories behind the legendary figures who shaped the nation. The opening episode, Sins of Haiti: Dared to Be Free (Part 1), revisits the moment Haiti committed what the world considered the “crime” of freedom. The second episode, Sins of Haiti: Punished for Freedom (Part 2), examines the price Haiti paid—and continues to pay—for daring to be first. Week Three, A Day in the Life of Jean Jacques Dessalines, steps beyond the emperor to reveal the man. Week Four, January 1st, 1804: The Night After Freedom, asks a profound question: What happens the day after the impossible becomes real?

Month Two, The Haitian Condition, turns its attention to migration, identity, survival, and the psychology of a people who refuse to break. Week Five, The Sh@#!thole Generation, offers a raw look at the generation raised under global disrespect. Week Six, A Deportation Journey, tells a story in reverse, beginning with arrival and tracing back to the moment everything changed. Week Seven, Where Do Doctors in Haiti Go for Healthcare?, opens a window into class, trust, and survival. Week Eight, The Haitian Immigrant Blueprint, uncovers the unwritten rules every Haitian carries, whether they live in Port au Prince, Miami, Montreal, or Paris.

Month Three, Behind the Scenes of Haitian Society, explores the people, forces, and spiritual logic that keep Haiti alive. Week Nine, The People Who Make Haitian History Without Being in the History Books, honors the invisible pillars of the nation. Week Ten, The Psychology of Haitian Pride, examines why Haitians brag, why they hide, and why they survive. Week Eleven, Haitian Spirituality: The Real National Language, reveals the logic beneath the religion and the spiritual codes that shape Haitian life. The series concludes in Week Twelve with Haiti Under Our Skin, a season finale that reflects on who Haitians are, who they have been, and who they are becoming.

What makes UNDER THE HAITIAN SKIN especially significant is its commitment to telling Haiti’s story in the voice of its people. Haitian Creole is not simply a language; it is a vessel of memory, resistance, and identity. By centering the series in Creole, the podcast honors the authenticity of Haitian storytelling and ensures that the narrative is not filtered through foreign interpretation. At the same time, the English companion guide ensures that non Creole speakers can access the insights, context, and emotional depth of each episode. This dual language approach bridges communities and invites a wider audience to engage with Haiti’s truth.

The series arrives at a moment when global conversations about race, identity, and historical accountability are more urgent than ever. Haiti’s story is often told through the lens of crisis, but rarely through the lens of context. UNDER THE HAITIAN SKIN challenges that pattern by returning to the roots of Haiti’s struggles and triumphs. It examines the forces that shaped the nation, from colonial violence to global isolation, from the fight for independence to the ongoing struggle for dignity. It invites listeners to understand Haiti not as a nation defined by poverty, but as a nation defined by resilience, creativity, and an unbreakable commitment to freedom.

Each episode blends historical research, cultural analysis, and narrative storytelling, creating an experience that is both educational and deeply human. The series does not shy away from difficult truths, but it also celebrates the beauty, humor, and spirit that define Haitian life. It is a journey that honors ancestors, confronts myths, and uplifts the voices that history tried to silence.

As the summer unfolds, UNDER THE HAITIAN SKIN promises to be a transformative experience for listeners around the world. Whether you are Haitian, part of the diaspora, a student of history, or simply someone seeking to understand a nation often misunderstood, this series offers a rare opportunity to see Haiti from the inside out.

This summer, do not just listen to Haiti. Come feel Haiti—under the skin.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.