JuriCircle Launches AI-Native Platform for Ambitious Law Firms and Legal Teams

New platform unifies legal work, knowledge, operations, financials, correspondence, and AI in a single secure system.

The future won't be defined by law firms that simply adopt AI, but by those that rethink how legal work is organized, executed, and delivered.” — Gunjan Goel

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JuriCircle today announced the launch of its AI-native platform for modern legal teams. Built around the matter and powered by JuriAI™ and JuriAgent™, the platform brings together legal work, knowledge, operations, financials, correspondence, and artificial intelligence into a single secure environment designed for law firms and corporate legal departments.Legal teams have traditionally relied on multiple systems to manage matters, documents, communication, knowledge, billing, trust accounting, and day-to-day operations. As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly important to legal work, many organizations are finding themselves managing even more disconnected tools and information.JuriCircle was created to address that challenge by providing a unified platform where legal professionals can work from a single source of truth while leveraging AI throughout the lifecycle of a matter.At the core of the platform are JuriAI™ and JuriAgent™.JuriAI™ provides matter-aware intelligence that helps legal professionals retrieve information, analyze documents, answer questions, and support drafting workflows within the context of their work.JuriAgent™ extends those capabilities by helping legal teams execute tasks, analyze files, organize information, and assist with legal workflows while keeping attorneys and legal professionals in control of final decisions and outcomes.Unlike traditional legal software that adds AI as a separate feature, JuriCircle was designed from the ground up as an AI-native platform where intelligence, knowledge, documents, operations, financials, and correspondence function together as one system."Legal teams are entering a period of profound transformation. The future won't be defined by firms and departments that simply adopt AI, but by those that rethink how legal work is organized, executed, and delivered. We built JuriCircle to provide the platform for that future—one where intelligence, knowledge, operations, and legal work come together as a single system."— Gunjan Goel, Founder and CEO, JuriCircleKey capabilities include:• Matter-centric workspaces• AI-powered drafting and knowledge retrieval• Practice operations and financial management• Secure collaboration and correspondence• JuriAI™ and JuriAgent™ integrated throughout the platformLegal professionals interested in learning more or requesting early access can visit juricircle.ai or contact connect@juricircle.aiAbout JuriCircleJuriCircle is an AI-native platform for modern legal teams. The platform unifies legal work, knowledge, operations, financials, correspondence, and artificial intelligence into a single secure system designed for law firms and corporate legal departments. Through JuriAI™ and JuriAgent™, JuriCircle helps legal teams operate more efficiently, collaborate more effectively, and focus on delivering exceptional legal outcomes.Media: media@juricircle.aiGeneral Inquiries: connect@juricircle.ai###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.