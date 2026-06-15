Minister McEntee to press EU Partners for action on Gaza and continued support for Ukraine ahead of Irish EU Presidency

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee TD, will today (15 June) travel to Luxembourg for the final meeting of EU Foreign Ministers before Ireland assumes the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The meeting comes at a significant moment for Ireland, with the Government preparing to lead the EU agenda over the next six months. Discussions will focus on the Middle East, continued support for Ukraine, EU-China relations and EU enlargement.

Minister McEntee will press EU partners and the European Commission for concrete action in response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank, alongside continued support for Ukraine and further sanctions on Russia.

Speaking ahead of the Council, Minister McEntee said: “The situation in Gaza and the West Bank will be a central focus of our discussions. Conditions continue to deteriorate and the European Union cannot limit its response to expressions of concern.

“Working with colleagues, I will be pressing for concrete action in response to violations of human rights and international law, including putting forward proposals to a vote that would ask the European Commission to look again at the matter of trade in goods originating from the occupied territories. The credibility of the European Union depends on our willingness to act.

“Progressing Ukraine’s accession path will also be a key priority. I welcome the opening of Cluster One of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. The opening of further clusters will be essential to maintaining momentum, and I am committed to working with EU partners to ensure the next negotiating clusters can advance as quickly as possible. At a historic moment for Europe, Ireland is determined to help move the enlargement process forward.

“We must continue to support Ukraine and maintain pressure on Russia. Moscow’s recent missile and drone attacks demonstrate once again that it has no genuine interest in peace.

“I welcome proposals for a 21st sanctions package and further measures targeting Russia’s military-industrial complex and shadow fleet. Advancing robust sanctions will remain a priority during Ireland’s EU Presidency.”

Ministers will adopt a further 56 listings targeting Russia’s military-industrial complex, the shadow fleet and human rights abuses in Russia, including those linked to the death of Alexei Navalny. The sanctions regime relating to the occupation of Crimea will also be renewed.

The Council will also discuss developments across the Middle East, including the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank.