IADA Certifies 16 New Aircraft Brokers in 2026, Reinforcing Global Standards in Business Aviation
New certifications in North America, Latin America and Europe highlight impact of IADA's independent credentialing programs for transaction professionals
This year's newly certified brokers include 11 professionals from North America, two from Latin America, and three from Europe, underscoring the increasing global adoption of IADA's standards for aircraft transaction professionals. Together, they join an elite group of aviation professionals now totaling 233 who have demonstrated the knowledge, ethical standards and transaction expertise required to earn one of business aviation's most respected credentials.
"Every aircraft transaction represents a significant financial decision, and buyers and sellers deserve to know they are working with professionals who have demonstrated both expertise and integrity," said Lou Seno, Executive Director of IADA. "The IADA Certified Aircraft Broker designation gives clients confidence that their advisor has met rigorous industry standards and is committed to ongoing professional development. Combined with our Accredited Dealer program, certification creates a level of accountability and transparency that is unique in business aviation and helps ensure transactions are conducted with the highest degree of professionalism."
Why Broker Certification Matters
For aircraft buyers and sellers, selecting the right advisor can have a significant impact on the success of a transaction. The IADA Certified Aircraft Broker designation provides independent verification that a broker has demonstrated the knowledge, skills and professional judgment required to represent clients at the highest level.
Unlike credentials based solely on experience or tenure, IADA certification validates expertise through a structured examination process and ongoing professional development requirements. The program was designed to establish consistent standards among aircraft brokers, strengthen public confidence in the profession and provide objective third-party verification of a broker's qualifications.
The certification process is available only to professionals employed by an IADA Accredited Dealer or approved OEM. Candidates must have at least two years of industry experience with their sponsoring organization before becoming eligible to sit for the examination. Once registered, candidates receive access to IADA U, the association's learning management platform, where they complete required coursework and prepare using the IADA Certified Broker Study Guide before sitting for the examination.
For aircraft owners and buyers, the value of certification extends beyond professional recognition. It provides confidence that the broker representing them has demonstrated expertise through an independently administered process, adheres to rigorous ethical standards and remains current with evolving market conditions and industry best practices.
Accreditation: The Foundation of the IADA Standard
While brokers earn certification as individuals, the companies they represent must first qualify as IADA Accredited Dealers.
IADA Accredited Dealers are the only aircraft dealers in the world recognized through an independent accreditation process. Accreditation is awarded to organizations that demonstrate a proven track record of successful aircraft transactions, maintain professional business operations, carry appropriate insurance coverage and agree to adhere to IADA's 14-Point Code of Ethics.
To qualify for accreditation, a company must have been in business for at least three years, maintain an active sales organization, operate from a professional office environment and demonstrate qualifying transaction experience. These requirements help ensure that accredited firms possess the operational depth and industry expertise necessary to represent clients effectively.
For aircraft buyers and sellers, the Accredited Dealer designation serves as an important indicator of organizational credibility, ethical conduct and transaction capability. It signifies that the company has undergone a rigorous review process and has demonstrated a commitment to the highest standards of professionalism in business aviation transactions.
Annual Accreditation Ensures Ongoing Accountability
One of the distinguishing characteristics of IADA's accreditation program is that it is reviewed annually. Accredited Dealers must continually demonstrate compliance with IADA standards rather than relying on a one-time approval process.
Each year, member firms are required to provide proof of general liability insurance, verify their active sales teams, document broker certification and continuing education compliance, and submit evidence of qualifying transaction activity. Accredited Dealers must also maintain certification among at least 80 percent of their sales personnel, while newly accredited firms are required to meet that threshold within their first year of membership.
This annual review process helps ensure that IADA membership remains a meaningful mark of quality and accountability throughout the industry. By requiring ongoing compliance, IADA reinforces the credibility of its Accredited Dealer designation and provides clients with confidence that member companies continue to meet the standards upon which their accreditation was granted.
Independent Third-Party Administration Strengthens Credibility
A key strength of both the certification and accreditation programs is their administration by Joseph Allan, an independent credentialing and association management organization.
Joseph Allan serves as a neutral third party responsible for managing accreditation reviews, administering certification examinations, overseeing continuing education programs through IADA U and supporting ongoing compliance activities. The organization specializes in professional credentialing, accreditation management, learning systems administration, educational program development, membership operations and continuing education administration.
By utilizing independent administration, IADA provides an additional layer of objectivity and transparency, ensuring that standards are applied consistently and fairly across all member organizations and certified professionals. The result is a credentialing system that delivers confidence not only to industry participants but also to aircraft buyers and sellers seeking trusted advisors.
Setting the Standard for More Than 30 Years
For more than three decades, IADA has defined the benchmark for professionalism in business aircraft transactions. Through its Accredited Dealer and Certified Aircraft Broker programs, the association continues to elevate standards throughout the marketplace while providing aircraft buyers and sellers with trusted indicators of competence, ethics and accountability.
The distinction is straightforward: accreditation recognizes companies, while certification recognizes individuals. Together, they create a comprehensive framework that helps ensure every transaction is conducted according to the highest professional standards in business aviation.
As business aviation continues to expand globally, IADA remains committed to advancing professionalism, promoting ethical conduct and ensuring that buyers and sellers have access to advisors and organizations that have earned the industry's highest credentials.
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous reaccreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Products & Services members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit https://iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data rich listings of available business aircraft. For more info go to https://aircraftexchange.com.
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
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