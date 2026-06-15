Coffee County, GA (June 14, 2026) – At the request of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), GBI agents are investigating the death of Marquese Levone Ross, age 21, of Douglas, GA.

Preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at about 8:30 p.m., a 911 caller contacted the CCSO to report a man, later identified as Ross, shooting a gun outside of the Dollar General located at 4736 East Baker Highway in Douglas, Coffee County, GA. When CCSO deputies arrived at the scene, they saw Ross sitting in a car holding an AR-style handgun. One of deputies gave verbal commands to Ross, but Ross did not comply. Deputies then heard a gunshot coming from the car. When the deputies approached the car, they saw Ross lying in the vehicle with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Ross was pronounced deceased on scene.

Ross’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab where an autopsy will be conducted.

At this time, the investigation does not indicate that Ross fired his gun at the deputies, nor that any deputies fired their guns during this incident.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.