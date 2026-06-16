Charlotte to Host Global Africa Summit 2026: 300+ Leaders to Advance U.S.–Africa Trade, Investment & Economic Resilience

AIN’s flagship summit convenes September 8–10 headlined by Milken Institute’s British A. Robinson, Dr. Rachel Laryea and HRM Nii Nortey Owuo IV as Honored Guest

CHARLOTTE, DC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Africa Investment Network (AIN), in partnership with Intentional Asset Management, Black Wall Street Charlotte, and the GABA Center, today announced the Global Africa Summit Charlotte 2026 (GAS Charlotte), taking place September 8–10, 2026 at the Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina. Held during North Carolina’s African Diaspora Heritage Month, the Summit will convene more than 300 investors, policymakers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders from across Africa, North America, the Caribbean, and global markets.THEMEThis year’s theme — “Beyond Partnerships: Trade, Investment & Private Capital as Tools of Global Resilience” — reflects a decisive shift from dialogue to action. GAS Charlotte is designed to produce measurable outcomes: new trade corridors, capital commitments, enterprise partnerships, and policy frameworks that advance shared prosperity between Africa and the world.SUMMIT PROGRAMMINGThree days of high-impact programming will include:• High-level keynotes, policy discussions, and trade & investment forums• Sector panels spanning agribusiness, technology/AI, finance, infrastructure, clean energy, critical minerals, healthcare, real estate, sports development and health and wellness.• Youth and women entrepreneurship tracks, B2B/B2G matchmaking, and a Deal Room for live transactions• Official launch of 6Africa — a new digital operation system connecting diaspora and global investors to opportunities across the African continentThe Summit will culminate with the Global Africa Summit Dinner Gala — featuring a fashion showcase spotlighting celebrated designers including TruFaceByGrace, live musical and cultural performances, and an awards ceremony honoring outstanding leaders in trade, investment, and diaspora engagement.FEATURED SPEAKERS & GUESTSThe summit is headlined by British A. Robinson, a globally recognized leader in international finance, blended finance, and impact investing. As Chair, Africa at the Milken Institute International, she connects global capital markets, institutional investors, and policymakers with Africa’s most compelling economic opportunities. A seasoned diplomat and development finance executive, she most recently led Prosper Africa — a Biden administration presidential initiative coordinating 17 U.S. federal agencies — driving more than $62 billion in U.S.–Africa trade and investment.Dr. Rachel Laryea will deliver the Summit’s opening keynote address, “Beyond Partnerships: Economic Power, Capital & Global Resilience.” Raised by a single mother who immigrated from Ghana to the United States, her journey from Wall Street to academia and back is a living embodiment of the Summit’s mission. She began her career at Goldman Sachs before earning a dual Ph.D. in African American Studies and Sociocultural Anthropology from Yale University and later served as a racial equity investment strategist at JP Morgan Chase, helping shape a $30 billion commitment to closing the racial wealth gap.The Summit is honored to welcome His Royal Majesty Nii Nortey Owuo IV, Paramount Chief of the Osu Traditional Area in Accra — the historic and civic heart of Ghana’s capital city, home to iconic national landmarks including Black Star Square and Osu Castle. As the traditional leader of Osu, His Royal Majesty plays a prominent role in advancing economic development, cultural preservation, and international partnerships on behalf of his people and the broader Ghanaian community.His participation carries special significance for North Carolina: a practicing attorney, His Royal Majesty earned his doctoral law degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and holds membership in the American, North Carolina, and Mecklenburg County Bar Associations. His deep ties to both Ghana and the Carolinas powerfully embody the Summit’s spirit of building lasting bridges between Africa and its global diaspora and will advance ongoing discussions around expanded economic cooperation between Charlotte and Accra.Additional speakers and special guests include Senator Caleb Theodros (NC State Senate), Council Member Malcolm Graham (Charlotte City Council), Chief Kenny Flowers (NC Department of Commerce), Archie Hart (NC Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services), Ayouba Seydou (Olea Insurance Solutions Africa), and Jane Reindorf-Osei, Founder & CEO of Africa Investment Network.CHARLOTTE: STRATEGIC HOST CITYCharlotte’s emergence as a leading U.S. financial, logistics, and innovation hub makes it a natural gateway for U.S.–Africa economic engagement. The Summit also advances ongoing conversations around a formal economic partnership between Charlotte and Accra — building new pathways for trade, investment, education, and cultural exchange between the two cities.“As global economies navigate increasing uncertainty, Africa and its global partners have a unique opportunity to unlock new pathways for trade, investment, and private capital that can drive shared prosperity for generations to come.” — Jane Reindorf-Osei, Founder & CEO, Africa Investment NetworkABOUT THE SUMMIT ORGANIZERAfrica Investment Network (AIN) is a nonprofit organization that advances trade, investment, ecosystem development, and market connectivity between Africa and international markets. Through its membership ecosystem, convenings, partnerships, and market access initiatives, AIN works to connect investors, institutions, entrepreneurs, corporations, and governments to opportunities that drive inclusive economic growth and shared prosperity.HOST PARTNER: INTENTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENTIntentional Asset Management (IAM) is a boutique investment advisory firm that combines institutional rigor, human-centered design, and global market expertise to mobilize capital toward high-impact opportunities in emerging and frontier markets. IAM partners with investors, institutions, and entrepreneurs to develop innovative investment strategies that generate long-term financial returns while addressing critical economic and social challenges.CO-HOST: BLACK WALL STREET CHARLOTTEBlack Wall Street Charlotte is a leading nonprofit organization committed to advancing economic empowerment and business growth within Charlotte's Black community. Through advocacy, entrepreneurship support, strategic partnerships, and ecosystem-building initiatives, the organization helps connect Black-owned businesses to the resources, relationships, and opportunities needed to thrive and create generational wealth.CO-HOST: THE GABA CENTERGABA Center (Global Africa Business Accelerator) is a leading connector of African, diaspora, and U.S. business ecosystems, dedicated to advancing entrepreneurship, innovation, workforce development, and cross-border commercial engagement. Through its accelerator programs, strategic partnerships, and capacity-building initiatives, GABA Center helps entrepreneurs and organizations build scalable ventures while strengthening economic ties between Africa and the United States.For full speaker bios, programming details, and registration: www.africainvestmentnetwork.org/events/gas-charlotte MEDIA & PARTNERSHIP INQUIRIESMorgan.Chapman@africainvestmentnetwork.org

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