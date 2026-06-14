IAM Union Members at Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth Vote to Accept Strong Agreement

Approximately 5,000 members of IAM Union (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers) District 776 in Fort Worth, Texas, voted on Sunday to ratify a new contract with the largest defense contractor in the U.S., Lockheed Martin.

IAM Union members at the Fort Worth facility build the F-35, the world’s most advanced multi-role fighter. The IAM has long championed continued support for the F-35 program.

In Fort Worth alone, IAM members delivered 142 aircraft, the most deliveries at the facility to date – shattering the company’s previous delivery record.

The new contract includes:

– Historic General Wage Increases (GWI increases 6.0%, 4.5%, 4.5%, 4.0%, 4.0%)

– Improve/Maintain Quality of Life: No Mandatory Overtime and Increased Vacation

– Improvements to Retirement

– $6,000 Ratification Bonus and more.

IAM Union District 776’s negotiating committee unanimously recommended the proposal, which the members voted to accept. Contract negotiations have been ongoing since mid-March of this year. The agreement also covers IAM Union members at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and Patuxent River, Md.

“The dedicated membership at Lockheed is the bedrock of the company’s success,” said IAM International President Brian Bryant. “Keeping with their mission-critical mantra, the members fought hard for a worthy contract, and they prevailed – the entire IAM is proud of their commitment.”

Negotiations are crucial for IAM District 776 members and their families, as well as for the Dallas-Fort Worth community. The state of Texas and the entire aerospace industry all benefit from the F-35 program supply chain, which directly supports over 254,000 jobs through 1,800+ suppliers spanning 48 states and Puerto Rico.

READ: 2027 Defense Authorization Appropriation Bill – Support for the F-35 Program

“Our members made it clear what the purpose and goal for these negotiations were,” said District 776 Directing Business Representative Doyle Huddleston. “No takeaways and make improvements on the top issues. We did what our members asked us to do, and they made the decision with their votes.”

The IAM District 776 negotiating team participated in an extensive preparation course held at their district offices in January. This instrumental coursework covers drafting contract language, strategic planning, contract costing, communications, and negotiation simulation.

“From the preparation preceding these negotiations to sitting down in each committee to center the right energies, the negotiation team presented and defended the desires of their members,” said IAM Southern Territory General Vice President Craig Martin. Today, the membership agreed that the negotiations addressed their concerns. I could not be prouder of everyone at District 776.”

READ: IAM Union Applauds Record Number of Bipartisan Members of Congress for Strong Funding Request For F-35 Program

“Being the nation’s largest defense employer, Lockheed needed to offer an agreement that the membership felt they needed to keep Lockheed at the top,” said IAM Resident General Vice President Jody Bennett. “Our membership made their wishes clear from the start. The negotiating committee took those wishes to heart and worked to bring a solid proposal to the membership for consideration. Today, the membership voted to accept.”

The new agreement goes into effect at midnight on June 15 and will remain in effect until June 15, 2031.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) is one of the largest and most diverse industrial trade unions in North America, representing approximately 600,000 active and retired members in the aerospace, defense, airlines, railroad, manufacturing, transit, healthcare, automotive, and other industries.

goIAM.org | @MachinistsUnion

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