LIVING CITIES BRINGS CAPITAL + CULTURE PLATFORM TO DALLAS TO EXAMINE WHO BENEFITS FROM GROWTH

Dallas Has Mastered Growth. New Initiative Explores How One of America's Fastest-Growing Regions Converts Economic Expansion into Opportunity and Ownership

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Dallas welcomes the FIFA World Cup and continues one of the most remarkable growth trajectories in the United States, Living Cities is bringing its Capital + Culture platform to the region to examine one of the defining questions facing high-growth markets across America: Who benefits from growth?

Few places in America understand growth like Dallas. Businesses relocate there. People move there. Investment flows there. Construction reshapes skylines there.

Economic development leaders across the country often point to Dallas as a model for expansion, investment, and opportunity.

And now the FIFA World Cup is coming. More visitors. More investment. More contracts. More attention. More economic activity.

The assumption is simple: Growth is good.

Living Cities believes the more important question is whether growth is shared.

Growth and opportunity are not the same thing. Economic expansion and economic access are not the same thing. A region can grow rapidly while opportunity remains uneven. A city can attract investment while communities remain disconnected from it. Economic activity can increase while economic mobility remains out of reach.

For Living Cities, the World Cup creates an opportunity to examine one of the defining questions facing high-growth regions across America: Who benefits from growth?

“The conversation is often focused on how much a region grows,” said Joe Scantlebury, President and CEO of Living Cities. “The more important question is who grows with it. Growth becomes meaningful when people can participate in it, build from it, and create lasting economic security because of it.”



CAPITAL + CULTURE

Through its Capital + Culture platform, Living Cities is exploring how major events can become catalysts for broadly shared prosperity rather than simply accelerators of existing trends.

Dallas offers one of the most compelling places in America to explore that challenge. The region has become synonymous with economic momentum.

Companies continue to relocate. New residents continue to arrive. Development continues to expand.

The World Cup will only increase that momentum.

Momentum alone does not answer the questions that matter most. Who receives contracts? Who gains customers? Who gains access to capital?

Who secures workforce opportunities? Who builds businesses? Who builds wealth? Who is positioned to participate in the growth taking place around them? Who gains procurement opportunities because they have the advantage of relationships, information, or access to capital?

Those questions often determine whether growth becomes prosperity or remains concentrated among those already positioned to benefit.

In many ways, that is the challenge before Dallas.

Growth is coming. The question is who grows with it.

The true measure of success is not simply how much investment enters a region. It is whether more entrepreneurs gain access. Whether more businesses gain contracts. Whether more workers gain opportunity. Whether more families gain wealth. Whether more communities gain ownership.

“Dallas represents one of the great growth stories in America,” said Scantlebury. “The challenge facing every growth market is ensuring that economic expansion leads to economic opportunity for the people who live there.”

Living Cities believes the success of the World Cup should be measured by more than attendance figures, tourism spending, or economic impact projections. The more important measure may be whether local entrepreneurs gained access to opportunity. Whether workforce investments created pathways to mobility. Whether small businesses expanded. Whether communities built assets. Whether prosperity became more broadly shared.

The visitors will leave. The matches will end. The headlines will move on. The economic legacy will remain.

The most important question may not be how much growth occurred. It may be who had the opportunity to grow because of it.

Dallas has mastered growth.

The question is whether growth is working for everyone.

ABOUT LIVING CITIES

Living Cities is an Action Engine for Equitable Cities—a member collaborative of leading philanthropic foundations and financial institutions committed to closing income and wealth gaps in the United States and building an economy that works for everyone.

For 35 years, Living Cities has collaboratively advanced policy and systems changes nationwide, promoting profitable and inclusive wealth-building. Living Cities addresses barriers to capital investment through knowledge sharing and collective action among its members, partners, and an extensive network of city leaders around the country. Learn more at https://bit.ly/LivingCitiesCapital-Culture

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.