Nulogy MOS Named 2026 'Overall SupplyTech Solution of the Year' By SupplyTech Breakthrough

Nulogy

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Supply Chain Technology and Logistics Industry

At Nulogy, we’re building something different: a connected operating system for the entire supply chain network.” — Bill Ryan, CEO of Nulogy.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nulogy , a leading provider of manufacturing operations software, today announced its Manufacturing Operating System (MOS) has been selected as “Overall SupplyTech Solution of the Year” in the 5th annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by SupplyTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe.Nulogy's Manufacturing Operating System (MOS) connects the full supply chain, from brand-side planning and supplier collaboration to shop floor execution, quality management, and maintenance, on a single, unified system. The result is a closed-loop network that streamlines planning, producing, and delivering.In addition to order status, brands get real-time operational data from their external manufacturing partners, including actual production performance, quality events, and capacity signals. Co-packers and contract manufacturers benefit from a complete platform to run operations, win more business, and prove value to brand partners. 3PLs also gain tools to help them execute value-added services with speed and accuracy.Powered by a shared integration and data foundation, Nulogy MOS connects workflows across teams and sites, enabling real-time visibility, improved coordination, and agility as conditions change. Nulogy's most recent addition is a native Maintenance solution that further extends MOS, ensuring that asset health is included in production and quality decisions. Supply chain intelligence starts on the factory floor and flows in every direction.“At Nulogy, we’re building something different: a connected operating system for the entire supply chain network. MOS helps manufacturers respond faster, operate more consistently, and deliver with confidence when conditions change,” said Bill Ryan, CEO of Nulogy. “We’re so thankful to SupplyTech Breakthrough for this acknowledgement. We’ll keep enhancing the solution to make sure that our customers can start with the solution that solves their greatest pain point today and expand as their needs evolve.”The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global supply chain landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how supply chain businesses operate, engage partners and drive growth. From procurement and omnichannel logistics to AI-driven analytics, automation and last-mile innovation, these breakthrough solutions are enabling supply chain companies to adapt faster, operate smarter and deliver exceptional customer experiences.“Nulogy MOS brings together what teams need to improve operations now, scale as they grow, and compete more effectively. Supply chains don't fail in one spot; they fail at the seams between brands and manufacturers, and what's planned and what's actually happening on the floor. Point solutions and fragmented platforms just result in quality data that lives in one system and production data in another,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “Nulogy exists to close those gaps. Nulogy’s MOS brings production, quality, compliance, maintenance, and warehouse execution onto a shared data and workflow backbone. We’re so pleased to recognize Nulogy with ‘Overall SupplyTech Solution of the Year!’”####About NulogyNulogy is for the people behind every product. We are a provider of connected manufacturing solutions that help manufacturers, packagers, 3PLs, and brands work smarter and better together. Nulogy’s purpose-built Manufacturing Operating System (MOS) underpins how these solutions work together to deliver proven results, including reduced waste, improved efficiency, and more resilient operations.About SupplyTech BreakthroughPart of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.comTech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

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