Smith Genetic Research and the FDA discussed How the OPIOID CRISIS Happened
SGR and the FDA discuss How the OPIOID CRISIS Happened
CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smith Genetic Research and the FDA Discussed how the Opioid Crisis happened.
Smith Genetic Research asked What role did the FDA play in the epidemic of cardiovascular deaths seen in the
American Heart Association data that begins in 2011 and ends in 2023.
We presented research studies that prove that opioids are poisonous to the human body.
We questioned whether the FDA ignored science or just missed it?
We have included a graphic showing the questions and science.
Douglas Smith
Smith Genetic Research, LLC
+1 980-201-1073
Dougsmith3727@gmail.com
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