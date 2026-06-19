SGR Started SUCCESSFUL Dialogue with the FDA about the FUTURE of THE OPIOID CRISIS!

SGR and the FDA discuss How the OPIOID CRISIS Happened

Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.” — Gautama Buddha

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smith Genetic Research and the FDA Discussed how the Opioid Crisis happened.

Smith Genetic Research asked What role did the FDA play in the epidemic of cardiovascular deaths seen in the

American Heart Association data that begins in 2011 and ends in 2023.

We presented research studies that prove that opioids are poisonous to the human body.

We questioned whether the FDA ignored science or just missed it?

We have included a graphic showing the questions and science.

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