Governor Hochul Marches in Puerto Rican Day Parade

Governor Kathy Hochul today marched in New York City’s annual Puerto Rican Day Parade.

B-ROLL: The Governor marching in the parade is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor’s Flickr page will post photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Great to be here for the 69th Puerto Rican Day Parade as we celebrate the one million Puerto Ricans who call New York State home. We're really proud to be here to march once again, to show our pride in the heritage and the story of resilience that comes from the great Puerto Rican people who are New Yorkers. I also want to say this. This is an extraordinary day for all New Yorkers whether you're Puerto Rican or not, we are all Knicks fans in this state and in this country right now. And I think of the Knicks and their journey to where they came to last night as truly the quintessential New York story. Unstoppable, unrelenting, unbeatable, and ultimately unbelievable.

So we are so proud here to march united for the Puerto Rican community and their great contribution to New York, but also united as one as all New York fans. So thank you very much for coming out.