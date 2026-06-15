National Vitiligo Bond Inc. Foundation Hosts 5th Annual Vitiligo 5K During Vitiligo Awareness Month

Atlanta 5K raises vitiligo awareness, supports anti-bullying efforts, and expands global support groups for affected communities.

Our mission is that no one living with vitiligo feels alone. Through awareness and education, we help break stigma, address bullying and isolation, and help build support systems for our communities.” — Natasha Pierre McCarthy

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Vitiligo Bond Inc. Foundation (Vitiligo Bond) announces its observance of Vitiligo Awareness Month and invites the public to participate in the 5th Annual Vitiligo Toucan 5K Race Run and Walk on Sunday, June 28, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia, with virtual participation available worldwide.

The event is part of Vitiligo Awareness Month, which was established in Georgia by the National Vitiligo Bond Inc. Foundation, a homegrown nonprofit founded in 2010. What began as a grassroots initiative has grown into an international awareness movement focused on education, advocacy, and support for individuals living with vitiligo and visible differences.

Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition that causes loss of skin pigmentation and affects millions of people worldwide. Many individuals living with vitiligo, especially youth, face bullying, discrimination, and emotional distress related to their appearance. These challenges can have a significant impact on mental health and overall well-being, underscoring the importance of awareness, education, and community support.

This year’s awareness efforts also coincide with a renewed public conversation about vitiligo, following increased visibility associated with the Michael Jackson biographical film, which has brought additional global attention to the condition and expanded opportunities for public education.

COMMUNITY IMPACT SUPPORT GROUPS AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

The National Vitiligo Bond Inc. Foundation continues to expand its impact beyond awareness events by building community-led support systems across the United States and internationally. In many areas where formal nonprofit organizations do not yet exist, the Foundation works directly with constituents to help establish local vitiligo support groups that reflect the needs of their communities.

Over time, individuals who feel called to expand their work are also supported in developing nonprofit organizations to serve their local populations, ensuring that each initiative remains community-driven sustainable and locally owned.

In addition, the Foundation supports workforce development and educational advancement initiatives through community partnerships, including access to Google Career Certificates programs for young adults and community members seeking skill-building opportunities and career pathways. These resources support individuals impacted by bullying, educational disruption or barriers to traditional learning environments as well as community members and partners seeking professional development and economic mobility tools.

LEGISLATIVE RECOGNITION

As the Foundations community impact continues to expand through awareness programs, support groups, and educational initiatives, its work has also gained recognition at both the state and national levels.

This impact is reflected in Georgia House Resolution 725, HR725, which formally recognizes and commends the National Vitiligo Bond Inc. Foundation for its leadership in vitiligo awareness and advocacy

https://legiscan.com/GA/text/HR725/id/3189050

At the federal level since 2017, HRes 792 further highlights the importance of vitiligo awareness, inclusion and education efforts across the United States underscoring the need for continued public engagement and support for affected individuals and families.

EVENT INFORMATION

5th Annual Vitiligo Toucan 5K Race Run and Walk

Date Sunday, June 28, 2026

Time 10 AM to 1 PM

Location Gordon White Park

1354 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW

Atlanta Georgia 30310

Virtual Participation Available worldwide

Registration

https://www.fivestarntp.com/races/vitiligotoucan-5k-race%2C-run%2C-%26-walk

SUPPORTING THE MISSION

The National Vitiligo Bond Inc. Foundation relies on community support to continue its awareness campaigns, youth programs, support group development, and educational initiatives.

Donations directly support these programs

https://vitiligobond.org/donate/

Supporters may also contribute by purchasing official merchandise with proceeds supporting awareness and community programs

https://www.zazzle.com/store/vitiligobond

We give God all the glory for the doors opened, the lives impacted, the community sponsors, and the communities being built through this global movement.

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION

Since 2010, the National Vitiligo Bond Inc. Foundation (Vitiligo Bond) has been dedicated to vitiligo awareness, education, advocacy, support and youth empowerment. The organization builds inclusive community-led support networks that promote confidence, belonging, and mental wellness for individuals living with vitiligo and visible differences.

MEDIA CONTACT

Ms. Mitchell

VBI Team Coordinator

National Vitiligo Bond Inc. Foundation (Vitiligo Bond)

vitiligobondcoordinator@gmail.com

https://www.vitiligobond.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.