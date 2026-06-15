Cortney Danielle Moore of South Florida Business Journal Wins Communicator Award for Virgin Voyages CEO Video Feature

Virgin Voyages CEO Nirmal Saverimuttu guides a tour of the cruise line's Brilliant Lady ship. (Cortney Danielle Moore/SFBJ)

Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts Recognizes Miami Journalist with Communicator Award of Distinction in Travel & Tourism Category in 32nd Annual Competition

Given my unique beat, long-form video storytelling is a valuable tool that allows viewers to hear directly from the decision-makers shaping travel and hospitality.” — Cortney Danielle Moore

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortney Danielle Moore , a hospitality reporter for the South Florida Business Journal , has earned an Award of Distinction in the Travel & Tourism category of the 32nd Annual Communicator Awards for her video feature, "Venture: Virgin Voyages." Filmed aboard the cruise line's Brilliant Lady, the award-winning feature examined Virgin Voyages' growth strategy and the expanding adults-only cruise segment through an exclusive interview with CEO Nirmal Saverimuttu. The video explored consumer spending trends, itinerary expansion and the company's outlook amid evolving travel demand."This project gave me an opportunity to go beyond the headlines and explore the business strategy behind one of the cruise industry's newer entrants," Moore said. "Given my unique beat, long-form video storytelling is a valuable tool that allows viewers to hear directly from the decision-makers shaping travel and hospitality while providing context around the broader trends affecting those sectors."More than 3,000 entries were submitted to this year's competition from agencies, global brands, production studios, communications professionals and independent creators worldwide.Winners were selected by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only body of more than 1,100 industry leaders from organizations including JPMorgan Chase & Co., FedEx, Netflix, National Geographic Society, Accenture Song, Critical Mass, NAACP and The Andy Warhol Museum.Entries are evaluated on a 10-point scale against a standard of excellence within their category. Awards of Distinction are presented to entries that receive scores between 7.0 and 8.9 points.The recognition marks Moore's second consecutive Communicator Award win. She previously received a Communicator Award for her 2025 Food & Beverage video feature examining NBA star Jimmy Butler's coffee company, BIGFACE."We are in an era of information and content overload. Breaking through requires the right message, medium and moment," AIVA General Manager Josh Campbell said. "This season's winners got it exactly right, across campaigns, video series, annual reports, podcasts, websites and apps, immersive experiences, brand style guides and beyond."View Cortney Danielle Moore’s award-winning profile in the Communicator Awards Winners Gallery: https://bit.ly/4uGB424 For more information about the awards, visit: www.communicatorawards.com or www.aiva.org AboutThe Communicator AwardsThe Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring excellence, effectiveness, and innovation across all areas of communication. Sanctioned by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), the awards celebrate standout work from agencies, companies, and independent creators regardless of size or budget.South Florida Business JournalThe South Florida Business Journal delivers essential business news, data, and insights for Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. Covering a wide range of industries—including hospitality, real estate, health care, and finance—it offers in-depth reporting on the people, companies, and trends shaping South Florida.

"Venture: Virgin Voyages"

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