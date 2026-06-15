LUND GROUP Brings Formula One History to HEAVENSAKE's 10th Anniversary Celebration During the Monaco Grand Prix 2026

Heavensake 10th Anniversary The Benetton B195, Michael Schumacher's championship-winning car. The Benetton B195, Michael Schumacher's championship-winning car.

MONACO, MONACO, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LUND GROUP is proud to reflect on one of the most memorable gatherings of the Monaco Grand Prix season, held on Saturday, June 6, 2026, when the company presented the legendary 1995 Benetton B195 Formula One car driven by Michael Schumacher to his World Championship victory during HEAVENSAKE's 10th Anniversary Celebration at a beautiful private villa in Cap Martin overlooking the Mediterranean.Displayed at the exclusive HEAVENSAKE 10th Anniversary Celebration held at the magnificent Villa overlooking the Mediterranean, the iconic race car became one of the standout attractions of the Grand Prix weekend, drawing guests from across the worlds of Formula One, entertainment, fashion, business, and luxury hospitality.The Benetton B195 remains one of the most significant cars in Formula One history. Driven by Michael Schumacher during the 1995 season, the car secured nine Grand Prix victories and helped establish Schumacher's legacy as one of the greatest drivers of all time. For many guests attending the celebration, seeing the championship-winning machine up close was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.The event marked an important milestone for HEAVENSAKE, which celebrated ten years of redefining sake culture on a global scale. Over the past decade, HEAVENSAKE has introduced a new generation of consumers to premium Japanese craftsmanship, elevating sake from a traditional beverage to a globally respected luxury product.Under the theme "A Better High," the anniversary gathering celebrated a more conscious approach to hospitality and social connection."Sake is no longer a secret. It is the drink of the future, and together we are witnessing a cultural shift. A Better High is a rare communion of people who understand that a glass of sake carries joy, celebration, culture, craftsmanship, and a new way of bringing people together."Throughout the weekend, The villa welcomed thousands of guests and some of the world's most recognizable personalities from music, sports, fashion, and entertainment.Among the notable attendees were Olympic champion Eileen Gu, recording artists Gunna, Central Cee, Rich The Kid and Lil Baby, entrepreneur and model Ming Lee Simmons, DJ and producer Carlita, Hannah McHutchison, Kuz, and many other influential figures from around the world.The collaboration between LUND GROUP and HEAVENSAKE reflected a shared commitment to creating extraordinary experiences that blend heritage, innovation, culture, and community. By combining one of Formula One's most iconic championship-winning cars with one of the most respected names in modern sake, the event created a unique atmosphere that captured the spirit of Monaco Grand Prix weekend.For LUND GROUP, the activation further reinforces the company's position as a global curator of luxury experiences, connecting influential individuals through private aviation, yachting, automotive culture, Formula One hospitality, and exclusive events across Monaco, Dubai, Miami, Bali and beyond.As the sun set over the French Riviera and guests gathered around one of motorsport's greatest icons, the evening served as a celebration not only of ten years of HEAVENSAKE, but also of the power of culture, passion, and unforgettable experiences to bring people together.The display was personally coordinated by LUND GROUP Founder and CEO Lucien Ndabagera, whose long-standing involvement in Formula One hospitality and luxury experiences helped bring the activation to life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.