UK Ketamine Use Soars 229% as Charterhouse Clinic Warns of Serious Health Risks

Charterhouse Clinic in Northamptonshire is warning about the growing health risks associated with ketamine use as rates continue to rise across the UK. Matthew Idle of Charterhouse Clinic is urging people concerned about their ketamine use to seek support before long-term health complications develop. A therapy room at Charterhouse Clinic, which provides residential addiction treatment and support for people struggling with substance misuse, including ketamine dependency.

Addiction specialists say many users are unaware the drug can cause severe bladder damage until it's too late

Many people think ketamine is relatively harmless until symptoms appear. For some, the impact on their health and daily life is what finally makes them seek help.” — Matthew Idle

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ketamine use in England has surged by 229% since 2021, according to recent parliamentary research, raising concerns among addiction specialists about the growing number of people experiencing serious health problems linked to the drug.

As Charterhouse Clinic in Northamptonshire prepares to reopen this month, the team says it has been struck by how dramatically the addiction landscape has changed since the clinic last operated in 2020. Among the biggest shifts has been the rise of ketamine use.

Often viewed as a party drug, ketamine has become increasingly popular among young adults. But addiction specialists say many people are shocked to discover that regular use can lead to a condition known as "ketamine bladder", causing constant pain, frequent urination, disrupted sleep, blood in the urine, and in severe cases, lasting damage that may require surgery.

For the team at Charterhouse Clinic, these risks are becoming harder to ignore.

"One of the biggest misconceptions we see is that people think ketamine is relatively harmless," said Matthew Idle of Charterhouse Clinic. "Many users know about the short-term effects but have never heard of ketamine bladder until they start experiencing symptoms themselves."

"We're talking about people needing the toilet dozens of times a day, waking up repeatedly throughout the night, living with constant discomfort, and finding that their health is starting to affect every part of their life. For some, it's the thing that finally makes them realise they need help."

The warning comes as experts raise concerns over the rapid rise in ketamine use across the UK. While much of the public discussion focuses on the drug's popularity in nightlife settings, addiction professionals say the long-term consequences are often overlooked.

"The rise in ketamine use isn't just a statistic," added Idle. "Behind every number is a real person, and often a family, dealing with the impact. We're hearing from more people who are struggling with dependency, declining mental health, and physical complications linked to ketamine use."

The reopening of Charterhouse Clinic comes at a time when demand for addiction support continues to grow. The luxury residential clinic specialises in treating all kinds of addiction, and provides confidential assessments and treatment for people struggling with substance misuse, including ketamine.

Charterhouse Clinic is encouraging anyone concerned about their ketamine use, or worried about a friend or family member, to seek support before the problem becomes more serious.

Anyone looking for help can complete the clinic's confidential admissions form to speak with a member of the team about treatment options and recovery support.

"The earlier somebody reaches out, the more options they have," said Idle. "You don't have to wait until you've lost your health, your relationships, or your quality of life before asking for help."

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