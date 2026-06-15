Record Cocaine Treatment Figures Reflect Growing Crisis Across the UK, Says Charterhouse Clinic

Charterhouse Clinic, a luxury residential addiction treatment centre in Northamptonshire, is reporting growing numbers of enquiries from people seeking help for cocaine addiction as treatment figures reach record levels across the UK. Matthew Idle of Charterhouse Clinic says the clinic is receiving daily enquiries from people concerned about the impact cocaine use is having on their lives, relationships, finances, and wellbeing. A therapy and meeting room at Charterhouse Clinic in Northamptonshire. The residential addiction treatment centre offers confidential assessments and personalised treatment programmes for people struggling with substance misuse.

Addiction specialists at Charterhouse Clinic report daily enquiries from people worried they are losing control of their cocaine use.

We hear from people every day who tell us they're losing everything to cocaine. Many never expected their cocaine use to reach the point where it's affecting work, relationships, and finances.” — Matthew Idle

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New government figures show that more adults are entering treatment for powder cocaine than ever before, highlighting what addiction specialists say is a growing crisis across the UK.

According to the latest national substance misuse treatment statistics, powder cocaine now accounts for around 20% of new adult treatment starts – the highest level on record.

The figures reflect wider concerns about cocaine use in Britain. The UK is now one of the largest consumers of cocaine in the world, with millions of adults estimated to use the drug each year. The National Crime Agency estimated that England, Scotland and Wales consume around 117 tonnes of cocaine annually, while wastewater analysis suggests use continued to rise between 2023 and 2024.

For the team at Charterhouse Clinic in Northamptonshire, the statistics match what they are seeing every day as they prepare for their reopening.

The clinic receives daily enquiries from people who are worried that cocaine is taking over their lives, as well as family members looking for help for a loved one.

Matthew Idle of Charterhouse Clinic said the clinic is speaking to more people than ever who feel trapped by their cocaine use.

"We hear from people every day who tell us they're losing everything to cocaine," said Idle. "Some are struggling at work, some are dealing with relationship breakdowns, and many are facing serious money problems. A lot of them never expected their cocaine use to get to this point."

He added that many people still see cocaine as a social drug and do not realise how quickly occasional use can become a serious problem.

"Many of the people who contact us are shocked by how much control cocaine has gained over their lives. The good news is that recovery is possible, but the sooner someone reaches out for help, the easier it can be to stop the damage getting worse."

Addiction specialists say cocaine dependence can affect anyone, regardless of age, background, or profession. While some people begin using the drug socially, regular use can lead to increased tolerance, stronger cravings, anxiety, depression, financial difficulties, and damage to relationships.

Families are often the first to spot the warning signs. Changes in mood, secrecy, unexplained spending, borrowing money, and withdrawing from loved ones can all be signs that cocaine use has become a problem.

Charterhouse Clinic is encouraging anyone concerned about their own cocaine use – or worried about a friend or family member – not to wait until the situation becomes a crisis.

The luxury residential rehab, which is re-opening this month, offers confidential assessments and treatment options designed to help people break free from addiction and rebuild their lives.

If you are worried about your own cocaine use, or concerned about a family member, complete Charterhouse Clinic's confidential admissions form to speak with a member of the team and learn more about available treatment options.

With record numbers now entering treatment for cocaine-related problems, addiction experts believe the latest figures should serve as a warning that cocaine dependence is affecting more people and families than ever before.

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