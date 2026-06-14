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Notice of Availability – Pre-Proposal Draft Express Terms for Future Mined Land Reclamation Rule Making Available for Public Input – Division of Mineral Resources

Notice of Availability – Pre-Proposal Draft Express Terms for Future Mined Land Reclamation Rule Making Available for Public Input – Division of Mineral Resources

DATE: March 18, 2026

START TIME: 12:00 am EDT

REGION: Statewide

END TIME: June 16, 2026, 11:59 pm EDT

MORE INFORMATION: https://dec.ny.gov/regulatory/regulations/proposed-emergency-and-recently-adopted-regulations/mineral-resources#mlreg

The Division of Mineral Resources (DMN) has provided Pre-Proposal Draft Express Terms for the Mined Land Reclamation regulations and related Program Fee regulations at 6 NYCRR Parts 420-425 and 481, for public review and feedback in preparation of a future rule making. The availability of Pre-Proposal Draft Express Terms is a feedback-gathering exercise and is not a regulatory action. The Pre-Proposal Draft Express terms, Notice of Availability, and instructions on how to provide input can be found on DEC’s website.

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Notice of Availability – Pre-Proposal Draft Express Terms for Future Mined Land Reclamation Rule Making Available for Public Input – Division of Mineral Resources

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