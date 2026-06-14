Questions Due Regarding the Request for Proposals – Technical Assistance to Manage Wasted Food and Food Scraps

DATE: June 15, 2026

REGION: Statewide

MORE INFORMATION: https://dec.ny.gov/environmental-protection/recycling-composting/organic-materials-management/funding-opportunities-for-organics-management

Up to 40% of the food produced in the United States goes uneaten. Meanwhile, an estimated 3 million New Yorkers are food insecure. Simultaneously, excess edible food and food scraps see the end of their life at a landfill, where their decomposition produces methane, a potent greenhouse gas. New York State enacted the Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Law to make the most of our food by mandating large generators of food scraps to redirect wholesome edible food to those in need and food scraps to organics recycling facilities where they will be recycled into a product beneficial to our environment. Most recently, an amendment was made to the law expanding the number of generators that will have to comply in 2027 and 2029.

DEC seeks Proposals from qualified organizations, to provide direct support services for enhancing wasted food reduction and food scraps recycling in New York State. The selected Contractor will engage and support actions through outreach, planning, education and technical assistance to food scraps generators, organics recycling facilities, and other interested parties.

All requests for information pertinent to the preparation and submission of the proposal and the procurement process are to be made by Close of Business (COB) on June 15, 2026, in writing to:

Kristine Ellsworth

Division of Materials Management

625 Broadway, 9th Floor

Albany, NY 12233-7253

[email protected]

No other Department employee is to be contacted regarding the procurement process. Written responses are estimated to be provided by e-mail by COB June 19, 2026, to all potential Proposers.