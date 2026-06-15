FormaTK AlphaLine France Project Reveals Paradigm Shift in Laser Hair Removal

TIRAT CARMEL, ISRAEL, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FormaTK Systems Ltd . and Keros Technology announced landmark findings from the AlphaLine France Project – the largest real-world hair removal dataset – a real-world validation study of the Alpha System 's 808 nm XLP™ Diode Laser across 45,467 patients in 338 clinics spanning four years and approximately 200,000 treatment sessions.The Alpha System, FormaTK's flagship platform integrating advanced 808 nm diode laser technology, 3D IPL, and objective melanin assessment (MILO), was deployed across France's leading aesthetic network. The AlphaLine study demonstrates that the Alpha system’s diode laser delivers reproducible, biologically adaptive treatment, and reveals a fundamental truth: laser hair removal is not a static energy-delivery procedure but a dynamic biological journey in which the target follicle fundamentally transforms across treatment stages.Key findings reveal a critical biological inflection point between Sessions 4 and 6: residual follicles shift dramatically from coarse terminal hairs to fine, miniaturized structures. By Session 5, approximately 80.5% of remaining hairs were classified as fine; by Session 6, that figure rose to 94.76%.Patients treated with the Alpha System's adaptive protocols completed hair removal in approximately 6.68 sessions on average, compared to the industry benchmark of 8–10 sessions - representing a 25–33% reduction in treatment visits. The study documented remarkable safety across the entire Fitzpatrick spectrum (I–VI), with zero serious adverse events reported."The AlphaLine findings reframe how we understand follicular response across the treatment journey," said Thomas Gruot, Technical Director at Keros Technology. "Operators across 338 independent clinics systematically lengthened treatment intervals from nine to fourteen weeks - a behavioral signature that confirms the follicle itself is the driver. That's powerful evidence that systems designed around adaptation deliver superior outcomes compared to uniform protocols."These findings directly shaped development of FineMotion™, FormaTK's breakthrough technology for advanced-stage fine and vellus hair treatment. The Alpha System's multi-mode architecture - including Single Mode, Fast Mode, PowerMotion™, FineMotion™, and SafeTone™ - integrates the XLP™ Golden Touch cooling system (sapphire-and-gold-plated handpiece with adaptive cooling) and MILO - objective melanin assessment, supporting both safety and clinical precision."AlphaLine France represents the largest real-world evidence base currently available for 808 nm diode laser hair removal," said Shai Toledano, CEO of FormaTK Systems. "This living evidence stream grounds the Alpha platform's development in biology rather than conjecture, enabling us to deliver truly intelligent, adaptive systems that clinicians can trust at scale."For more information on the Alpha System and FormaTK's biologically adaptive platforms, visit www.forma-tk.com ABOUT FORMATK SYSTEMS LTD.Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Israel’s advanced technology hub, FormaTK Systems Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures aesthetic medical technologies with R&D at its core. Led by industry veterans with decades of experience in medical device innovation, the company powers clinics in over 45 countries worldwide.With platforms such as Alpha and Magma, featuring 3D IPL and 3rd-generation XLP™ diode laser technology, FormaTK continues to develop clinically grounded, commercially scalable solutions that support modern aesthetic practices.ABOUT KEROS TECHNOLOGYKeros Technology is France's premier distributor of aesthetic laser technologies, operating one of Europe's most extensive clinical networks with comprehensive training and clinical support.

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