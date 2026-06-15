Comedy Musical Shangri-La-La Brings Siegfried & Roy and Tiger Trouble to Harrisburg, New York, and Philadelphia

Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried, Roy, Vegas Glamour & Tiger Trouble Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy in New York, Harrisburg and Philadelphia Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy in New York, Harrisburg and Philadelphia

A fast-moving comedy musical inspired by actual events about Siegfried & Roy, Vegas spectacle, impossible dreams, and the fine line between magic and madness.

The show is about dreams, reinvention, spectacle... It is inspired by actual events — unfortunately — but we have added music, jokes, and enough Vegas shimmer to make the truth look underdressed.” — Mike Meier, composer & co-writer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The tigers have been fed, the rhinestones have been polished, and the lawyers have been asked to wait outside. Shangri-La-La , a new comedy musical about the rise of Siegfried & Roy, is heading to multiple festivals this summer and fall, including the Harrisburg Fringe Festival, the Midtown International Theater Festival in New York City, the Rogue Theater Festival, and the Philadelphia Fringe Festival.Written by Mike Meier and Peter Giambalvo, Shangri-La-La is a fast-moving, highly unauthorized-feeling but entirely original musical comedy inspired by the glittering, strange, hilarious, and occasionally dangerous world of Las Vegas entertainment. The show follows the improbable rise of Siegfried & Roy — two dreamers, showpeople, magicians, illusionists, and professional wearers of outfits that could blind a jury from across the room.The 1-hour festival version focuses on the creation of the Siegfried & Roy legend: the ambition, the magic, the friendship, the showbiz hustle, the big cats, the bigger hair, and the even bigger question: how did all of this actually happen?“The show is about dreams, reinvention, spectacle, and the completely reasonable decision to share a stage with large carnivorous animals,” said writer/composer Mike Meier. “It is inspired by actual events — unfortunately — but we have added music, jokes, and enough Vegas shimmer to make the truth look underdressed.”Upcoming performances include:Harrisburg Fringe FestivalJuly 19, 2026Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaTickets: https://harrisburg.ssboxoffice.com/events/? Midtown International Theater FestivalJuly 25 and 26, 2026American Theater of Actors, New York CityTickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shangri-la-la-a-comedy-musical-about-siegfried-roy-tickets-1989267183696?aff=odcleoeventsincollection Rogue Theater FestivalDigital / Online Festival PresentationJuly 2026Tickets: https://cur8.com/17616/project/139957 Philadelphia Fringe FestivalSeptember 27, 2026 — 3:00 PM and 6:00 PMSideQuest Theater at The Adrienne Theater2030 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103Website: https://phillyfringe.org/ Part musical comedy, part Vegas fever dream, and part cautionary tale about the dangers of ambition, fame, litigation, and tigers with excellent stage presence, Shangri-La-La invites audiences to laugh at the impossible machinery of show business — and maybe even root for the magicians. The show is also connected to an upcoming television project set to air on U.S. screens in Spring 2027.Press, bloggers, podcasters, arts organizations, theater groups, senior communities, veterans organizations, and lovers of magic, comedy, Vegas history, and beautifully bad decisions are invited to contact the production team for interviews, promotional materials, and possible ticket giveaways.About Shangri-La-LaShangri-La-La is a comedy musical by Mike Meier and Peter Giambalvo about Siegfried & Roy, Las Vegas, show business, ambition, reinvention, and the fine line between magic and madness. It contains music, laughter, spectacle, and at least one tiger-sized reminder that dreams can bite back. For more information, see https://themikemeier.com/shangri-la-la-la-musical

Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy in New York, Harrisburg and Philadelphia, as well as the Rogue Theater Festival (digital)

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