SSANCAR Strengthens Korean Used Car Export Services for Dealers in Albania and Kosovo

Korean used car in the port Korean used car in the port

SSANCAR expands its 24-point inspection and direct-from-Korea sourcing for car dealers in Albania and Kosovo, and pursues ISO/IEC 17020 accreditation.

Our job is to make that trust simple — transparent inspections, transparent pricing, and direct sourcing from Korea. When a dealer wins, we win.” — James Cho, CEO of SSANCAR

SIHEUNG, SOUTH KOREA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SSANCAR (Ssancar Co., Ltd.), a Korea-based used car export company, today announced an expansion of its export and dealer-support services for used car importers in Albania and Kosovo, two of its largest markets in the Western Balkans.Through its platform at ssancar.com, SSANCAR connects overseas dealers directly with inspected Korean used vehicles, removing the middlemen that traditionally sit between Korean auctions and foreign buyers. Every vehicle is evaluated through the company's 24-point inspection process, which is based on national vehicle data, giving dealers a clear and honest picture of each car's condition before they commit."Our customers in Albania and Kosovo are professional dealers who need to trust what they are buying from thousands of kilometers away," said James Cho, CEO of SSANCAR. "Our job is to make that trust simple — transparent inspections, transparent pricing, and direct sourcing from Korea. When a dealer wins, we win."To further strengthen that trust, SSANCAR is pursuing internationally recognized ISO/IEC 17020 accreditation for its vehicle inspection operations. Inspection reports issued under this type of accreditation carry mutual recognition across more than 70 countries — an assurance that is especially valuable for international B2B buyers who compare and purchase vehicles remotely.SSANCAR offers dealers free vehicle inspections, a clear reservation and payment structure aligned with standard international trade practice, RoRo shipping to the Port of Durrës (which serves both Albania and Kosovo), and guidance on import and customs procedures for the region.Built on more than two decades of experience in the Korean used car export industry, SSANCAR has been recognized with a Korean government Export Tower award for its export performance. The company continues to invest in technology, certification, and multilingual customer support to make sourcing Korean vehicles easier for dealers worldwide.Dealers in Albania, Kosovo, and across Europe can browse live stock and request information at ssancar.com.About SSANCARSSANCAR (Ssancar Co., Ltd.) is a Korea-based B2B exporter of inspected Korean used vehicles, serving dealers across Europe, the Balkans, and Latin America. With a proprietary 24-point inspection system and a direct-from-Korea sourcing model, SSANCAR helps overseas dealers buy with confidence. Learn more at ssancar.com.Media Contact:James Cho, CEOSSANCAR (Ssancar Co., Ltd.)Email: ceo@ssancar.comPhone: +82 10-9009-9977Website: https://www.ssancar.com

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