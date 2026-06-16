Bobacat Productions in Hollywood, CA Launches July 1 with Debut Project Millennial Misery Stories

Bobacat Productions

A darkly comedic true-story adaptation spanning three decades of California boom-and-bust excess, now in development as a limited series and feature film.

Some people build empires. I built theirs. Giving up on yourself was never an option.” — Evan Pickens

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bobacat Productions , a newly launched Hollywood-based film and television development company, today announced its official launch alongside its debut project, Millennial Misery Stories, a true-story limited series and feature film adaptation currently in development.Founded by entrepreneur and creator Evan Pickens, Bobacat Productions is built around true-story source material drawn from Pickens' nearly two decades navigating the natural foods, nutraceuticals, and CPG industries across Southern California. The company's flagship project, Millennial Misery Stories, chronicles one entrepreneur's relentless journey through the cutthroat worlds of mortgage finance, the organic foods boom, and the corporate battlegrounds of the supplement industry, populated by an unforgettable cast of real-life characters including weight-loss fraud gurus, dynasty-obsessed founders, and self-help prophets all chasing wealth and reinvention across three decades of California excess.The story follows a trajectory of extreme highs, brutal betrayals, and ultimate reinvention. It opens in 1990s coastal Carlsbad, California, where a young entrepreneur takes his first steps into the world of business during a high school internship for a luxury real estate power couple straight out of American Beauty. Driven by ambition and the pressure to project success at all costs, he lands inside the natural foods industry just as it explodes from a niche health movement into a multi-billion dollar global force.What follows is a four-act true story that reads like fiction. A chance encounter on a late-night dating app leads to a business partnership generating millions during the Wild West era of mortgage approvals, only for the 2008 housing crash to wipe it all out overnight. A ground-floor role at the world's pioneering avocado oil brand ends with a forced exit engineered by the founder's family circle based on sexual orientation, days before the company sells for millions. A consulting engagement to rescue a scrappy New York vitamin startup run by a family trio of a husband, his wife, and her mother results in years of reformulation work that transforms a chaotic small-batch operation into a market-ready empire, only for the founder to walk away with everything at the finish line before pivoting from Kabbalah teacher to reinventing himself as a high-ticket Beverly Hills self-help mogul. And finally, a COVID-era role inside one of the supplement industry's most iconic companies ends with a private equity takeover, a dead-end nonprofit pivot, and the gut punch of watching his own reformulated products appear in 2026 Winter Olympics commercial campaigns while the legal system's statute of limitations protects those who profit from his work.The project is being developed simultaneously as an eight-episode limited series and a feature film, with dual-format treatments available for producer review. Bobacat Productions is actively seeking producing partners, directors, and showrunners to bring the project to market."Some people build empires," said Pickens. "I built theirs. This project is about finally getting to write my own ending, and reminding everyone who has ever been dealt the same hand and refused to fold that giving up on yourself was never an option."The project has already drawn early industry attention. A producer who reviewed the material noted: "I do think there is a compelling and timely series buried within the material, particularly the themes around reinvention, image, addiction, identity, and the darker side of millennial ambition in modern California."Millennial Misery Stories is designed to resonate with Gen Z and Millennial audiences who have been chewed up by hustle culture and are hungry for stories that reflect their reality. With tonal comparisons to Dirty Money, The Dropout, and WeCrashed, the project sits at the intersection of darkly comedic character study and true-crime business drama, anchored by a protagonist who refuses to disappear.Bobacat Productions' development slate includes additional original, high-energy television concepts targeted at the same audience. The company takes its name and logo from Boba, Pickens' adopted COVID-era cat, whose orange face has become the symbol of a new chapter built entirely on the creator's own terms.ABOUT BOBACAT PRODUCTIONSBobacat Productions is a Hollywood-based film and television content development company founded by entrepreneur and creator Evan Pickens. The company specializes in true-story adaptations rooted in Southern California's most compelling untold chapters. Learn more at BobacatProductions.com.

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